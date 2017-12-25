Nigerian army repels Boko Haram advance on northeastern capital

The Nigerian military has repelled an attack on the capital of Borno state in north-east Nigeria by suspected Boko Haram militants, Major General Nicholas Rogers told Reuters. On Monday evening, heavy gunfire could be heard in the in Molai area on the outskirts of Maiduguri as soldiers fought back against the Islamists. A local vigilante group also claimed to have taken part in the fighting. The attack may have been aimed at Christmas celebrations taking place among the town’s Christian minority.