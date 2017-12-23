Thomas Fire becomes California’s largest blaze of all time

The Thomas Fire, which has scorched 273,400 acres in Southern California since December 4, became the largest blaze in the state’s recorded history on Friday, according to Cal Fire. Hundreds of homes and buildings have been destroyed in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties since it sparked near Thomas Aquinas College in Santa Paula. San Diego firefighter Cory Iverson was the only fatality tied directly to the inferno. The wildfire is currently 65 percent contained, and firefighters expect to have it under control by January 7. The last time California saw such a burning disaster was in October 2013, when the Cedar Fire broke out in San Diego and swept through 273,246 acres, incinerating 2,820 structures. This season is also the most destructive wildfire season ever in California. (KABC)