icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Zelensky outlines model for talks with Russia: Russia-Ukraine conflict
WATCH Ukrainian Su-27s get wiped out at airfield by Russian strike
2 Jul, 2024 10:20
HomeWorld News

UK presenter calls for Trump to be assassinated

The comment came after the Republican presidential frontrunner was granted immunity by a US Supreme Court ruling
UK presenter calls for Trump to be assassinated
Donald Trump during his presidential debate with Joe Biden in Atlanta, Georgia. © Getty Images / Justin Sullivan / Staff

BBC presenter David Aaronovitch has called for the “murder” of former US President Donald Trump in a post on X (formerly Twitter). Aaronovitch later deleted his message following a backlash, claiming it had been “satire.” 

Aaronovitch, the voice behind the British state broadcaster’s Radio 4 program ‘The Briefing Room’, tweeted on Monday: “If I was Biden I’d hurry up and have Trump murdered on the basis that he is a threat to America’s security.”

The post was accompanied by the hashtag #SCOTUS, indicating that the comment had been triggered by Monday’s confirmation from the US Supreme Court that former presidents have “absolute immunity” from prosecution for their official actions.

Aaronovitch was forced delete the post after an online backlash, and claimed in a follow-up message that he had been accused of inciting violence by “a far right pile.” The presenter insisted his tweet was “plainly a satire.”

RT
©  X/@JackBMontgomery

On Monday, the highest US court ruled that under “our system of separated powers, the President may not be prosecuted for exercising his core constitutional powers, and he is entitled to at least presumptive immunity from prosecution for his official acts.”

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Trump touted the verdict on presidential immunity as a “big win for our Constitution and for democracy.”   

President Biden attacked the Supreme Court ruling, urging citizens to “dissent” against the verdict.

READ MORE: Biden reacts to Trump immunity ruling

US federal prosecutors have charged Trump with four criminal counts related to the 2020 presidential election, alleging that he “conspired” to overturn the results. 

The Supreme Court verdict still grants lower courts the right to hold evidentiary hearings to determine whether the actions are official or unofficial. Unofficial acts by the president are not covered by immunity from prosecution.

Trump has repeatedly called his prosecution politically motivated, describing it as a “witch hunt” launched by Biden and his administration.

Top stories

RT Features

Empire of salt and gold: Where did the richest man in the world come from?
Empire of salt and gold: Where did the richest man in the world come from? FEATURE
‘The journey isn’t over’: A reformist won the first round, but who will become president of Iran?
‘The journey isn’t over’: A reformist won the first round, but who will become president of Iran? FEATURE
Bastion of Juche: How North Korea’s ruling party and dynasty has managed to stay in power for decades
Bastion of Juche: How North Korea’s ruling party and dynasty has managed to stay in power for decades FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Empire of salt and gold: Where did the richest man in the world come from?
Empire of salt and gold: Where did the richest man in the world come from? FEATURE
‘The journey isn’t over’: A reformist won the first round, but who will become president of Iran?
‘The journey isn’t over’: A reformist won the first round, but who will become president of Iran? FEATURE
Bastion of Juche: How North Korea’s ruling party and dynasty has managed to stay in power for decades
Bastion of Juche: How North Korea’s ruling party and dynasty has managed to stay in power for decades FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The southern US border & Mexican elections
0:00
26:49
The West adrift
0:00
27:49
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies