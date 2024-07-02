Biden reacts to Trump immunity ruling

icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Zelensky outlines model for talks with Russia: Russia-Ukraine conflict
2 Jul, 2024 01:08
President Joe Biden has attacked the Supreme Court, urging American citizens to “dissent” against its ruling that American presidents have “absolute immunity” for their official actions.

In a 6-3 decision on Monday, the highest US court ruled that under “our system of separated powers, the President may not be prosecuted for exercising his core constitutional powers, and he is entitled to at least presumptive immunity from prosecution for his official acts.”

Biden criticizes the decision in a brief statement, calling it “a fundamentally new principle” and a “dangerous precedent because the power of the office will no longer be constrained by the law.”

“There are no kings in America. Each, each of us is equal before the law. No one, no one is above the law, not even the president of the United States,” Biden claimed – even as the SCOTUS ruling specifically stated that “The President is not above the law” and that “There is no immunity for unofficial acts.”

Federal prosecutors have charged former President Donald Trump with four criminal counts related to the 2020 presidential election, alleging that he “conspired” to overturn the results. The SCOTUS verdict allows lower courts to hold evidentiary hearings to determine which actions by Trump may have been unofficial.

Trump called the ruling – which puts a dent in the Democrats’ plans to prosecute him in the federal court in Washington, DC before the November election – a “big win for our constitution and democracy.”

Biden warned Americans about a possible return of Trump, saying that “people must decide if they want to entrust … the presidency to Donald Trump, now knowing that he’ll be even more emboldened to do whatever he pleases whenever he wants to do it.”

Biden went on to quote Justice Sotomayor’s dissent, in which she wrote that “In every use of official power, the president is now a king above the law. With fear for our democracy, I dissent.”

“So should the American people dissent, I dissent,” Biden added, concluding his prepared remarks and taking no questions from the press.

