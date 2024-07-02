icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Zelensky outlines model for talks with Russia: Russia-Ukraine conflict
2 Jul, 2024 00:16
HomeWorld News

US Democrats ready to speed up Biden nomination – Bloomberg

The Democratic Party is reportedly seeking to “further coalesce” around their candidate after his poor debate performance
US Democrats ready to speed up Biden nomination – Bloomberg
©  Andrew Harnik / Getty Images

The Democratic National Committee could formally nominate Joe Biden as their presidential candidate as early as July 21, aiming to put an end to speculations of a possible replacement in the wake of the incumbent’s lackluster performance in a recent TV debate with his Republican rival Donald Trump.

Democrats had already planned to nominate Biden before their August convention, but the proposed “fortuitous” timing will allow the party to “stamp out intra-party chatter of replacing him” and to “further coalesce around their nominee even as insiders call for him to step aside for a new candidate after his rocky June 27 debate performance,” Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. 

The Democratic National Committee is set to hold several committee meetings between July 16-21 to finalize the rules and procedures for a virtual vote. Speaking to Fox News, two Democratic sources also confirmed July 21 as the potential date, which would be just three days after Trump is expected to receive his party’s nomination.

Biden ‘united Democrats and Republicans’ with debate performance – Musk READ MORE: Biden ‘united Democrats and Republicans’ with debate performance – Musk

This election cycle’s first faceoff between Trump and Biden took place last Thursday in Atlanta, Georgia. Political observers have widely agreed that the 81-year-old US President failed to counter the perception that he has neither the energy nor mental acuity to lead the country for four more years.

The president’s team explained his failure in the debate by saying he had a cold, was over-prepared, and that CNN moderators did not fact-check claims by Trump. When asked by journalists last week if Biden was planning to step aside, his campaign replied “of course not.”

Some Democrats have since, either publicly or in private communications with journalists, said Biden should stop his campaign after his dismal performance. Reports have also emerged that some Democratic donors are insisting that Biden be dropped as the party’s nominee for the November 5 election.

This is what US allies should learn from the Biden-Trump debate READ MORE: This is what US allies should learn from the Biden-Trump debate

On Friday, Axios published the results of a poll by Morning Consult, which suggested that 60% of voters believe that Biden should “definitely” or “probably” be replaced as the Democratic presidential nominee.

However, the US president’s family, who reportedly are among the few who could convince him to quit, urged him to stay in the race during a meeting on Sunday, CNN sources have claimed.

Top stories

RT Features

Empire of salt and gold: Where did the richest man in the world come from?
Empire of salt and gold: Where did the richest man in the world come from? FEATURE
‘The journey isn’t over’: A reformist won the first round, but who will become president of Iran?
‘The journey isn’t over’: A reformist won the first round, but who will become president of Iran? FEATURE
Bastion of Juche: How North Korea’s ruling party and dynasty has managed to stay in power for decades
Bastion of Juche: How North Korea’s ruling party and dynasty has managed to stay in power for decades FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Empire of salt and gold: Where did the richest man in the world come from?
Empire of salt and gold: Where did the richest man in the world come from? FEATURE
‘The journey isn’t over’: A reformist won the first round, but who will become president of Iran?
‘The journey isn’t over’: A reformist won the first round, but who will become president of Iran? FEATURE
Bastion of Juche: How North Korea’s ruling party and dynasty has managed to stay in power for decades
Bastion of Juche: How North Korea’s ruling party and dynasty has managed to stay in power for decades FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The West adrift
0:00
27:49
Israel-Hezbollah war NIGHTMARE SCENARIO: Israel is about to make a FATAL MISTAKE (Mitchell Plitnick)
0:00
27:40
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies