icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
China will snub Switzerland conference on Ukraine: Russia-Ukraine conflict
Donald Trump convicted in ‘hush money’ trial: Live updates
31 May, 2024 09:02
HomeWorld News

Slovenian government recognizes Palestine

The move comes as the Israel Defense Forces continues its deadly attacks on the city of Rafah in Gaza
Slovenian government recognizes Palestine
FILE PHOTO: Prime Minister of Slovenia Robert Golob. ©  Pier Marco Tacca / Getty Images

The Slovenian government on Thursday approved a decision to recognize the state of Palestine, Prime Minister Robert Golob has announced. The former Yugoslav republic became the fourth European state to do so alongside Spain, Norway and Ireland.

The country’s parliament must ratify the government’s decision, but it is widely seen as a formality as none of the parties in the 90-seat National Assembly are expected to oppose it. Slovenian lawmakers will vote on Tuesday, parliament speaker Urska Klakocar Zupancic has announced.

“The government has made a decision to recognize the State of Palestine as an independent and sovereign state within the borders from 1967, or the borders that the parties involved should agree on in a future peace agreement,” Golob told reporters after a government meeting in Ljubljana.

The prime minister emphasized that the resolution was not aimed against Israel but was an “a message of peace.”

Although the question of Palestine’s recognition was not on Slovenia’s government agenda on Thursday, Golob said he had pushed for a swift decision due to deadly attacks conducted by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on the Gazan city of Rafah in the past few days.

Spain formally recognizes Palestine READ MORE: Spain formally recognizes Palestine

Slovenian President Natasa Pirc Musar and Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon have supported the decision, saying there is “no reason” for further delays.

“The war is escalating, there are no negotiations [over] Gaza,” Fajon said ahead of the government meeting.

Slovenia is the latest European country to recognize Palestinian statehood, alongside Spain, Norway and Ireland.

Over the past few weeks, Israeli authorities have seen a steady decline in Western support due to the mounting death toll resulting from the IDF offensive.

Israel declared war on Hamas after the Palestinian militants carried out a surprise cross-border raid on October 7 last year, killing some 1,100 people and taking more than 200 hostages. The Israeli military campaign has since left at least 36,224 people dead, according to health authorities in the Palestinian enclave.

Top stories

RT Features

Crops, Drugs, Votes: India’s breadbasket votes as grand election comes to a close
Crops, Drugs, Votes: India’s breadbasket votes as grand election comes to a close FEATURE
Screen Queen vs Royal Pedigree: Bollywood star runs a feisty election campaign high in the Himalayas
Screen Queen vs Royal Pedigree: Bollywood star runs a feisty election campaign high in the Himalayas FEATURE
Where Votes Dry Up: Villagers with no access to water stage mass election boycott, and Modi’s party may reap the benefits
Where Votes Dry Up: Villagers with no access to water stage mass election boycott, and Modi’s party may reap the benefits FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Crops, Drugs, Votes: India’s breadbasket votes as grand election comes to a close
Crops, Drugs, Votes: India’s breadbasket votes as grand election comes to a close FEATURE
Screen Queen vs Royal Pedigree: Bollywood star runs a feisty election campaign high in the Himalayas
Screen Queen vs Royal Pedigree: Bollywood star runs a feisty election campaign high in the Himalayas FEATURE
Where Votes Dry Up: Villagers with no access to water stage mass election boycott, and Modi’s party may reap the benefits
Where Votes Dry Up: Villagers with no access to water stage mass election boycott, and Modi’s party may reap the benefits FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Back to Russia’s roots! A crafty look at the revival of folk traditions
0:00
23:59
CrossTalk: Lost legitimacy
0:00
25:21
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies