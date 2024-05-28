icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia-Ukraine conflict
Israeli tanks reportedly reach center of Rafah
28 May, 2024 10:54
HomeWorld News

Spain formally recognizes Palestine

Israel has blasted the move, which was first announced last week in coordination with Norway and Ireland
Spain formally recognizes Palestine
FILE PHOTO: Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares. ©  A. Perez Meca / Europa Press via Getty Images

The Spanish government officially recognized Palestinian statehood during a meeting on Tuesday, Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares has announced.

The diplomatic move comes at a time of intense fighting in Gaza, as Israel continues its ground operation in the border city of Rafah. 

Madrid revealed its intention to recognize Palestine last week in a coordinated action with Norway and the Republic of Ireland. Israel has accused the three European nations of encouraging terrorism.

Earlier on Tuesday, speaking ahead of the formal recognition announcement, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez stressed that the decision was not an attack on Israel, but a matter of historic justice, the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people, and a precondition for peace in the Middle East.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz has accused Spain of “being complicit in inciting genocide against Jews and war crimes” over its diplomatic stance. He said his government will not allow the Spanish consulate in Jerusalem to provide services to Palestinians.

Israel retaliates against EU state over ‘anti-Semitic’ remarks
Read more
Israel retaliates against EU state over ‘anti-Semitic’ remarks

On Monday, the Jewish state accused the Spanish government of using “inciting and anti-Semetic statements,” referring to officials using the slogan “from the river to the sea Palestine will be free”.

Norway and Ireland’s formal recognition of Palestine as a state also took effect on Tuesday.

Israel has seen a steady decline in Western support in recent weeks, due to the mounting death toll resulting from the IDF offensive in Gaza, which is controlled by the militant group Hamas.

Critics say the Israeli response to the deadly raid launched by Hamas last October has inflicted disproportionate harm on civilians, and may have the goal of ethnic cleansing rather than countering terrorism, as claimed by the Israeli government.

Western countries that favour Palestinian statehood have thrown their support behind the Palestinian Authority, which is internationally considered the representative of the Palestinian people, but is a rival of Hamas and only controls parts of the West Bank.

READ MORE: EU must make choice on Israel – Borrell

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed not to allow the creation of a fully functional Palestinian state. He also defied foreign concerns over the operation in Rafah, including an injunction issued by the UN’s International Court of Justice last Friday, which ordered Israel to suspend its offensive in the city. The Israeli government claims that its ground operation is necessary to eliminate Hamas.

Top stories

RT Features

Where Votes Dry Up: Villagers with no access to water stage mass election boycott, and Modi’s party may reap the benefits
Where Votes Dry Up: Villagers with no access to water stage mass election boycott, and Modi’s party may reap the benefits FEATURE
African unity: Why the world celebrates it
African unity: Why the world celebrates it FEATURE
Eat, pray, vote: How women are being lured to take part in India’s election amid low turnout
Eat, pray, vote: How women are being lured to take part in India’s election amid low turnout FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Where Votes Dry Up: Villagers with no access to water stage mass election boycott, and Modi’s party may reap the benefits
Where Votes Dry Up: Villagers with no access to water stage mass election boycott, and Modi’s party may reap the benefits FEATURE
African unity: Why the world celebrates it
African unity: Why the world celebrates it FEATURE
Eat, pray, vote: How women are being lured to take part in India’s election amid low turnout
Eat, pray, vote: How women are being lured to take part in India’s election amid low turnout FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Campus protests enflame the US
0:00
27:28
‘Make in India’ is challenging China’s ‘factory of the world’ status: Dilip Piramal
0:00
22:54
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies