icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia-Ukraine conflict
27 May, 2024 08:05
HomeWorld News

EU must make choice on Israel – Borrell

Supporting both the Jewish state and international law is becoming increasingly difficult, the bloc’s chief diplomat says
EU must make choice on Israel – Borrell
FILE PHOTO: EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell. ©  Alberto Ortega / Europa Press via Getty Images

The EU is divided over the war in Gaza because the goal of upholding international law appears to clash with support for Israel, the bloc’s security and foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, has admitted.

Last Friday, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ordered Israel to halt its military offensive in the Gazan city of Rafah, where over a million people are currently living in severely overcrowded conditions.

While addressing a European University Institute event on the same day in Florence, Borrell mentioned the ruling by the Hague-based court, acknowledging it a divisive issue for the EU. 

“We will have to choose between our support to the international institutions and the rule of law or our support for Israel,” he said, adding that making the two “compatible” will be difficult.

The EU resoundingly condemned the Hamas incursion into Israel last October and recognizes the Jewish state’s right to defend itself, but “this right to defend has to be implemented in accordance with International law”, Borrell stressed. “The question is: does it happen? And if it doesn’t happen, what to do?”

Israel claims deadly strike on Rafah was justified
Read more
Israel claims deadly strike on Rafah was justified

On Sunday the Israel Defense Forces bombarded the Tel Al-Sultan neighborhood of Rafah, calling it a targeted strike on two leaders of the militant group Hamas. At least 35 people were reported killed in the strike.

The EU diplomat also said that all member states agree on the need to seek a two-state solution. He refuted the notion that recognition of Palestinian statehood is a “gift to Hamas” – after such accusations were leveled at Ireland, Norway and Spain, over their pledge last week to recognise Palestine.

Borrell called the criticism “completely unfounded,” as the Palestinian Authority rather than its rival Hamas serves as the “the nucleus” of a future Palestinian nation state. He maintained that “there is not a military solution to the conflict in the Middle East” and that diplomacy is required to break the “stalemate.” Otherwise “we will go from funerals to funerals, generations after generations,” he warned.

Top stories

RT Features

African unity: Why the world celebrates it
African unity: Why the world celebrates it FEATURE
Eat, pray, vote: How women are being lured to take part in India’s election amid low turnout
Eat, pray, vote: How women are being lured to take part in India’s election amid low turnout FEATURE
‘National tragedy’: RT reports from Iran after death of its president
‘National tragedy’: RT reports from Iran after death of its president FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

African unity: Why the world celebrates it
African unity: Why the world celebrates it FEATURE
Eat, pray, vote: How women are being lured to take part in India’s election amid low turnout
Eat, pray, vote: How women are being lured to take part in India’s election amid low turnout FEATURE
‘National tragedy’: RT reports from Iran after death of its president
‘National tragedy’: RT reports from Iran after death of its president FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Chocolate wars
0:00
24:45
Bomb Russia, obliterate Gaza, and America divided
0:00
28:2
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies