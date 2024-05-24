icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
24 May, 2024 14:58
Harvard graduates stage commencement walkout over Gaza (VIDEO)

Hundreds of students in robes chanted “Free Palestine” on Thursday as degrees were conferred
Harvard graduates stage commencement walkout over Gaza (VIDEO)
Harvard University's class of 2024 graduation ceremony in Cambridge, Massachusetts on May 23, 2024. © AFP / Rick Friedman / AFP

Hundreds of graduates walked out of a commencement ceremony at Harvard University on Thursday, calling for an end to the war in Gaza and decrying the disqualification of students involved in earlier protests.

A day earlier, it was announced that 13 students who had participated in a pro-Palestinian encampment on campus would not be allowed to receive their diplomas along with fellow graduates.

According to the Associated Press, groups of students walked out of the commencement chanting “Free, free Palestine” and “Let them walk, let them walk,” in reference to the graduates barred from participating in the ceremony.

Harvard said on Wednesday that one of its two governing boards overruled faculty members, who had voted to re-invite 13 student protesters omitted from commencement.

Student speakers at the ceremony strongly criticized the decision, deviating from their prepared remarks to voice support for their disqualified peers.

One of the speakers, Shruthi Kumar, said to applause: “This semester our freedom of speech and our expressions of solidarity became punishable… I am deeply disappointed by the intolerance for freedom of speech and the right to civil disobedience on campus.” 

“Harvard, do you hear us?” she shouted to students, who gave a standing ovation.

According to Kumar, more than 1,500 students petitioned and nearly 500 staff and faculty spoke up over Harvard’s decision.

More than 2,900 people have been arrested or detained at college and university campuses across the US since April 18, when the pro-Palestinian protests began, according to media reports. 

The demonstrators have called for their schools to cease all business with Israel or any companies that support its war effort in Gaza, which has killed 35,000 Palestinians since last October.

Police officers and university administrators have clashed with protesters, arresting students and removing encampments, as well as threatening academic consequences.

Harvard students voluntarily dismantled their encampment after the university said it would meet with them to discuss disclosure and divestment from Israel.

Top stories

RT Features

Eat, pray, vote: How women are being lured to take part in India’s election amid low turnout
Eat, pray, vote: How women are being lured to take part in India’s election amid low turnout FEATURE
‘National tragedy’: RT reports from Iran after death of its president
‘National tragedy’: RT reports from Iran after death of its president FEATURE
Trans Democracy: Five transgender candidates in India’s 2024 election seek to win back the respect they had millenia ago
Trans Democracy: Five transgender candidates in India’s 2024 election seek to win back the respect they had millenia ago FEATURE

