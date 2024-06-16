No meaningful peace in Ukraine without Russia – Saudi Arabia

icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Putin names conditions for Ukraine peace talks: Russia-Ukraine conflict
16 Jun, 2024 01:54
The Arab kingdom’s top diplomat has said that Moscow’s involvement is essential to ending the conflict
Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia ©  Alberto Gardin/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Russia’s participation is critical in any credible negotiations aimed at ending the conflict in Ukraine, Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud has said.

Speaking at the Ukraine-themed international summit in the Swiss resort of Burgenstock, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud reiterated the kingdom’s commitment to “supporting all efforts at reaching an end” to the fighting between Moscow and Kiev and “achieving sustainable and just peace and security.”

He pointed out that any meaningful progress “will require difficult compromise” between the parties. “It is essential to emphasize that any credible process will need Russia’s participation,” he stressed.

Prince Faisal bin Fahran Al Saud highlighted the importance of “peacefully resolving differences through dialogue,” expressing Saudi Arabia’s readiness to “mediate and bring the conflict closer to a solution.”

Russia is making another real peace proposal today – Putin

Several major countries, including Russia and China, did not attend the Swiss-held event promoted as a “peace conference.” Moscow was not formally invited to the gathering and has accused the organizers of being unwilling to consider its terms for peace. Russia further argued that the West was trying to use the summit to push “an ultimatum.”

The summit was focused on the 10-point “peace formula” proposed by Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky, which Russia has firmly rejected. Russian President Vladimir Putin laid out his terms for a potential ceasefire on Friday. Ukraine and its Western backers have dismissed his proposals as well.

