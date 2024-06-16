Ankara sees ‘glimpse of hope’ in Ukraine peace efforts

Any attempt to seek a diplomatic resolution is better that the prospects of a global war, the Turkish foreign minister has said

The peace proposals from Russia and Ukraine are important steps towards an eventual settlement, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said at the Swiss-hosted summit on Saturday. He warned that the fighting could spill beyond its current borders and potentially lead to a nuclear conflict.

“We have the Ukrainian peace plan in front of us, and Russia has recently shared some terms. Regardless of the content and the conditions put forward, these are important steps and a glimpse of hope to start with,” Fidan said at an event held at the Burgenstock Resort in Switzerland.

Russia was not invited to the summit, which Moscow had blasted as an attempt by the West to “present an ultimatum.” Türkiye’s top diplomat, nevertheless, argued that such events could be helpful, given the risks of a global conflict.

“It is increasingly becoming a war more than between Russia and Ukraine,” Fidan stressed, adding that the “war could go beyond Ukraine geographically.”

“We are witnessing further polarization happening. This conflict between Ukraine and Russia is more than a war, it could turn into something more. We face a risk involving weapons of mass destruction.”

Ankara is ready to facilitate peace talks again, like it did in the spring of 2022, when Russia and Ukraine failed to reach an agreement, Fidan said. He added that Russia’s presence at the Burgenstock talks could have made the event “more result-oriented.”

Speaking on Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Kiev outlined several conditions of peace, including the complete withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, as well as Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions. The four regions voted to leave Ukraine and join Russia in referendums in the fall of 2022. Kiev and its Western backers view these regions, as well Crimea, as being “illegally occupied” by Russia.

Moscow also said that Ukraine must drop its plan to join NATO and officially become a neutral country. Putin previously cited NATO’s continued expansion eastwards as one of the root causes of the current conflict.

Both Ukraine and its Western supporters have rejected Putin’s proposals, insisting that Ukraine must be restored to its 1991 borders.