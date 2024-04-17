icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Iranian attack on Israel
17 Apr, 2024 08:08
HomeWorld News

US preparing new sanctions on Iran

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has described the punitive measures as a response to Tehran’s bombardment of Israel
US preparing new sanctions on Iran
US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan at the White House. © AFP / Andrew Harnik/ GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP

The US government is working on a new batch of sanctions on Iran in response to Tehran’s aerial attack on Israel over the weekend, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has revealed. Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz has called on allies to impose punitive measures on the Islamic Republic.

According to Israel, Iran launched several hundred missiles and kamikaze drones late on Saturday, with the Israeli military claiming to have intercepted most of them. Iran, however, insists that it managed to strike several military installations.

Tehran has described the aerial bombardment as retaliation for an Israeli airstrike that destroyed Iran’s consulate in Damascus on April 1, killing seven Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) officers, including two generals.

In a statement on Tuesday, Sullivan said President Joe Biden has been cooperating with US lawmakers and foreign allies to devise a “comprehensive response” to Tehran’s actions.

Iran is ‘greatest threat’ to world order – Israel READ MORE: Iran is ‘greatest threat’ to world order – Israel

“In the coming days, the United States will impose new sanctions targeting Iran, including its missile and drone program as well as new sanctions against entities supporting the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Iran’s Defense Ministry,” the official announced. The national security advisor added that Washington expects its partners to follow suit.

According to Sullivan, the new measures are meant to “contain and degrade Iran’s military capacity and effectiveness and confront the full range of its problematic behaviors.”

Speaking at a press conference during the International Monetary Fund and World Bank spring meetings in Washington DC on the same day, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen also confirmed that the Biden administration was likely to “take additional sanctions action against Iran in the coming days.”

She added that despite the US sanctions already in place, “Iran is continuing to export some oil,” and that “there may be more that we could do” in that respect.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), also on Tuesday, Israel’s Foreign Minister Israel Katz wrote that he had sent letters to 32 nations and had spoken to “dozens of foreign ministers and leading figures around the world, calling for sanctions to be imposed on the Iranian missile project and that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps be declared a terrorist organization.”

Tehran has been subjected to a wide range of international sanctions for decades over its missile and nuclear enrichment programs, with the West suspecting Iran of secretly attempting to develop its own nuclear weapons – a claim Tehran has denied.

Top stories

RT Features

Who is Narendra Modi, the Indian strongman seeking a third term in the 2024 polls?
Who is Narendra Modi, the Indian strongman seeking a third term in the 2024 polls? FEATURE
‘Resistance will be violent’: What’s next for Israel and Gaza as the conflict goes on?
‘Resistance will be violent’: What’s next for Israel and Gaza as the conflict goes on? FEATURE
‘It stinks’: The world’s tallest mountain is overflowing with feces and waste. Nepal is sounding the alarm
‘It stinks’: The world’s tallest mountain is overflowing with feces and waste. Nepal is sounding the alarm FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Who is Narendra Modi, the Indian strongman seeking a third term in the 2024 polls?
Who is Narendra Modi, the Indian strongman seeking a third term in the 2024 polls? FEATURE
‘Resistance will be violent’: What’s next for Israel and Gaza as the conflict goes on?
‘Resistance will be violent’: What’s next for Israel and Gaza as the conflict goes on? FEATURE
‘It stinks’: The world’s tallest mountain is overflowing with feces and waste. Nepal is sounding the alarm
‘It stinks’: The world’s tallest mountain is overflowing with feces and waste. Nepal is sounding the alarm FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Media bias & the death of journalism
0:00
28:32
Political calculations and global ramifications: Iran’s retaliatory strike against Israel
0:00
30:40
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies