Iran attacks Israel: Live updates
13 Apr, 2024 23:58
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed his nation after Iran launched waves of drones towards Israel
Netanyahu convenes war cabinet
The Israeli war cabinet, chaired by PM Benjamin Netanyahu, Tel Aviv, Israel, April 14, 2024. © Getty Images / Israeli Government Press Office / Handout/Anadolu

Israel is ready to harm whoever harms it, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement early Sunday after Iran launched several waves of drones at Israel in response to the bombing of an Iranian diplomatic compound in Syria.

Tehran accused West Jerusalem of the April 1 airstrike, which killed seven officers of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force, including two high-ranking generals. While Israel has kept silent on the matter – its usual policy on extraterritorial assassinations – it is widely believed to have carried out the attack. Iran has vowed to deal Israel a “slap in the face,” with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei saying West Jerusalem “should be punished” and “will be punished.”

Following the launch of Iranian drones and missiles towards Israel on Saturday night, Netanyahu released a video statement in which he announced that West Jerusalem has been preparing for a direct attack by Tehran for years and especially in recent weeks.

READ MORE: Iran attacks Israel: Live updates

“Our defensive systems are deployed; we are ready for any scenario, both defensively and offensively,” he said, thanking the US, UK, France, and other countries for supporting Israel.

We have determined a clear principle: Whoever harms us, we will harm them.

Netanyahu has gathered his war cabinet in Tel Aviv, his office wrote on X (formerly Twitter). The team of US President Joe Biden is in constant communication with Israeli officials as the situation unfolds, the White House stated in a press release, reiterating their support for Israel.

