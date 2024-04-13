icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Iran attacks Israel: Live updates
13 Apr, 2024 20:07
HomeWorld News
LIVE UPDATES

Iran attacks Israel: Live updates

Israel is bracing for retaliation from Tehran following a deadly airstrike that killed two Iranian generals earlier this month
Iran attacks Israel: Live updates
An Israeli soldier stands atop a tank in a army camp near Israel's border with Gaza, April 8, 2024 ©  AFP / Menahem Kahana

Israel is on high alert after US officials warned on Friday that Iran could launch a large-scale assault on the Jewish state. 

Iran accused Israel of carrying out an airstrike on its consulate in the Syrian capital of Damascus earlier this month. The strike killed seven officers of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGS) Quds Force, including two high-ranking generals. Israel stuck to its usual policy of silence on extraterritorial assassinations, but is widely believed to have been behind the attack.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed to deal Israel a “slap in the face” in response, and American officials warned on Friday that Tehran could be gearing up for a massive drone and missile strike on Israeli soil in the following 24 to 48 hours. 

The Iranian response appeared to begin at midday on Saturday when IRGC commandos seized an Israeli-linked container ship in the Strait of Hormuz. 



  • 13 April 2024

    20:31 GMT

    Iran has launched a wave of drones from its territory toward Israel, the IDF has announced. While the IDF did not give any figures, anonymous US and Israeli officials told Axios that “dozens” had been launched at once.

    Unverified video shared on social media purportedly showed a number of Iranian-made Shahed-136 kamikaze drones airborne over Iran. These one-way UAVs will likely take hours to reach Israel.

    The IDF said that it is "monitoring all targets."

  • 20:21 GMT

    “Israel has been preparing for the possibility of a direct attack from Iran” for years, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a video statement. “Our defense systems are deployed, and we are prepared for any scenario, both in defense and offense,” he continued, adding that we will defend ourselves from any threat and we will do so calmly and with determination.”

  • 20:19 GMT

    Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv will close for three hours, Israel’s Channel 12 News has reported. Jordan will also temporarily shut its airspace, according to the kingdom’s state media. Following these announcements, two Emirati planes en route to Israel turned back toward Dubai, Channel 12 reported.

More

Top stories

RT Features

‘Islamic world will celebrate the destruction of Israel’: Is war inevitable between Tehran and West Jerusalem?
‘Islamic world will celebrate the destruction of Israel’: Is war inevitable between Tehran and West Jerusalem? FEATURE
La Colonisation: French history of death, torture and indescribable violence in the pearl of its evil empire
La Colonisation: French history of death, torture and indescribable violence in the pearl of its evil empire FEATURE
The Modi factor: Tourists are flocking to Varanasi to witness the electoral battle
The Modi factor: Tourists are flocking to Varanasi to witness the electoral battle FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Islamic world will celebrate the destruction of Israel’: Is war inevitable between Tehran and West Jerusalem?
‘Islamic world will celebrate the destruction of Israel’: Is war inevitable between Tehran and West Jerusalem? FEATURE
La Colonisation: French history of death, torture and indescribable violence in the pearl of its evil empire
La Colonisation: French history of death, torture and indescribable violence in the pearl of its evil empire FEATURE
The Modi factor: Tourists are flocking to Varanasi to witness the electoral battle
The Modi factor: Tourists are flocking to Varanasi to witness the electoral battle FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The Russian Art of War: How the West led Ukraine to defeat (ex-NATO analyst Col. Jacques Baud)
0:00
28:18
Racial discrimination in the US Marshals
0:00
24:32
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies