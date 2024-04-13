Iran attacks Israel: Live updates
Israel is on high alert after US officials warned on Friday that Iran could launch a large-scale assault on the Jewish state.
Iran accused Israel of carrying out an airstrike on its consulate in the Syrian capital of Damascus earlier this month. The strike killed seven officers of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGS) Quds Force, including two high-ranking generals. Israel stuck to its usual policy of silence on extraterritorial assassinations, but is widely believed to have been behind the attack.
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed to deal Israel a “slap in the face” in response, and American officials warned on Friday that Tehran could be gearing up for a massive drone and missile strike on Israeli soil in the following 24 to 48 hours.
The Iranian response appeared to begin at midday on Saturday when IRGC commandos seized an Israeli-linked container ship in the Strait of Hormuz.
13 April 202420:31 GMT
Iran has launched a wave of drones from its territory toward Israel, the IDF has announced. While the IDF did not give any figures, anonymous US and Israeli officials told Axios that “dozens” had been launched at once.
Unverified video shared on social media purportedly showed a number of Iranian-made Shahed-136 kamikaze drones airborne over Iran. These one-way UAVs will likely take hours to reach Israel.
🇮🇷 More shaheds over Khuzestan province, Iran pic.twitter.com/bdSjs7w9pP— DD Geopolitics (@DD_Geopolitics) April 13, 2024
The IDF said that it is "monitoring all targets."
- 20:21 GMT
“Israel has been preparing for the possibility of a direct attack from Iran” for years, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a video statement. “Our defense systems are deployed, and we are prepared for any scenario, both in defense and offense,” he continued, adding that “we will defend ourselves from any threat and we will do so calmly and with determination.”
- 20:19 GMT
Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv will close for three hours, Israel’s Channel 12 News has reported. Jordan will also temporarily shut its airspace, according to the kingdom’s state media. Following these announcements, two Emirati planes en route to Israel turned back toward Dubai, Channel 12 reported.