US helped Israel to take down ‘nearly all’ Iranian drones and missiles – Biden

The US president has condemned Tehran’s “unprecedented air attack”
President Joe Biden, along with members of his national security team, receives an update on an ongoing airborne attack on Israel from Iran on April 13, 2024 ©  Adam Schultz / The White House via AP

President Joe Biden has praised the US military and American servicemembers for helping the Israel Defense Forces to deflect a large-scale Iranian attack against Israeli military facilities.

“At my direction, to support the defense of Israel, the US military moved aircraft and ballistic missile defense destroyers to the region over the course of the past week. Thanks to these deployments and the extraordinary skill of our servicemembers, we helped Israel take down nearly all of the incoming drones and missiles,” Biden said in a statement published by the White House following his late night phone conversation with the Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu.

The US President has also reaffirmed “ironclad” commitment to protect Israel, while commending Israel’s “remarkable capacity” to defend against and defeat its adversaries.

IDF confirms 'minor damage' to military base

Biden said he would summon G7 leaders to discuss a joint response to Iran’s military action against Israel – indicating however that the reaction would be “diplomatic.” 

“We will remain vigilant to all threats and will not hesitate to take all necessary action to protect our people,” Biden stressed, while acknowledging the fact that neither US forces, nor facilities have been affected by Tehran’s strikes.

On Saturday evening, Iran launched a coordinated multi-wave drone and missile attack on Israeli military facilities. Tehran said it was a retaliation for an airstrike allegedly conducted by the IDF on the Iranian consulate in Syria, which killed seven officers of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force, including two high-ranking generals.

The IRGC claimed the operation, dubbed “True Promise” was a success with multiple “important” Israeli facilities destroyed – but the IDF insists that most of the UAVs were destroyed mid-air with just minor damages caused by the attack.

‘Islamic world will celebrate the destruction of Israel’: Is war inevitable between Tehran and West Jerusalem?
‘Islamic world will celebrate the destruction of Israel’: Is war inevitable between Tehran and West Jerusalem? FEATURE
La Colonisation: French history of death, torture and indescribable violence in the pearl of its evil empire
La Colonisation: French history of death, torture and indescribable violence in the pearl of its evil empire FEATURE
The Modi factor: Tourists are flocking to Varanasi to witness the electoral battle
The Modi factor: Tourists are flocking to Varanasi to witness the electoral battle FEATURE

