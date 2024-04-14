IDF confirms ‘minor damage’ to military base

Iran launched more than 200 drones and missiles against Israel, the military said

Israel and its allies have managed to shoot down the vast majority of drones and missiles fired by Iran overnight, with just a single military base sustaining minor damage to its infrastructure, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported on Sunday.

Tehran launched a multi-wave air raid against Israel on Saturday evening, in response to an airstrike on an Iranian diplomatic compound in Syria, which killed seven members of Tehran’s military, including two generals. While Israel has stayed silent on the airstrike – its usual habit after extraterritorial assassinations – Tehran has accused the IDF of attacking their embassy.

More than 200 drones, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles were fired from Iran overnight, the IDF said in a press release on Sunday morning.

“The vast majority of the missiles were intercepted outside of the State of Israel’s borders by our Aerial Defense Array,” IDF spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said, adding that only “a few missiles fell within Israeli territory.”

“At this stage, we are aware of one child who was injured, and a hit on an IDF base in the south, where there was only minor damage to infrastructure,” he added.

“I repeat, the damage to the IDF base in the south was minor and to the infrastructure only,” Hagari reiterated.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps touted its large-scale attack against Israel as a success, claiming that the Islamic Republic’s military managed to “hit and destroy” several “important military targets,” without providing any further details.

However, Israeli media claimed that 99% of Iran’s drones and missiles were intercepted by the IAF and allied fighter jets, as well as the Iron Dome, Arrow and David’s Sling air defense systems, citing West Jerusalem officials.

“The event has not yet concluded, and we continue to intercept threats on their way to Israel, including UAVs and possibly additional cruise missiles,” the IDF added. “We are still fully deployed with dozens of aircraft in the air for defense.”