Iran attacks Israel: Live updates
14 Apr, 2024 00:10
Iran struck ‘important’ Israeli military targets – IRGC (VIDEOS)

Multiple IDF sites have been “hit and destroyed,” the Islamic Republic’s Revolutionary Guard Corps has claimed
A large-scale missile and drone attack against Israel has been a success, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps has said in a statement published by IRNA news agency. The Islamic Republic’s military managed to “hit and destroy” some “important military targets,” it added, without providing any further details.

Iran launched a major air strike against Israel in response to what it called “numerous crimes” supposedly committed by West Jerusalem, including an alleged Israeli attack on the Iranian consulate in the Syrian capital of Damascus. The attack that took place on April 1 killed seven officers of the IRGC’s Quds Force, including two generals.

The Islamic Republic’s attack involved more than 100 drones, Israeli and Western media reported. The Israel Defense Force said they were tracking the incoming unmanned aerial vehicles and intercepting them mid-air, with the help from allied forces.

Iranian media published several short clips on social networks, purportedly showing the moments the Islamic Republic’s missiles hit their targets in Israel. One of them was supposedly taken in a settlement in the Negev desert located in the southern part of the country.

The videos show what appears to be several missiles striking some targets in a settlement. RT could not independently verify those clips.

West Jerusalem has not confirmed any damage resulting from the Iranian strike so far. The only person injured in the attack so far was a 10-year-old child in southern Israel, the local media reported.

In its statement, the IRGC also explicitly warned the US that “any support” Washington could provide to Israel in “harming Iran’s interests” would be met with a “decisive” response by the Islamic Republic’s military. Tehran also considers Washington “responsible for the evil actions” of West Jerusalem, the statement added. Iran also warned its neighbors against assisting the US or Israel in their potential attacks against the Islamic Republic. Tehran would give a “proportional response” to such actions as well, it said.

In the wake of the attack, the Israeli media reported that West Jerusalem was planning massive retaliation to the Iranian strike. TV Channel 12 said, citing a “senior Israeli official” as a “unprecedented response” to the attack is in the works. Israel’s Culture and Sports Minister Miki Zohar also stated that West Jerusalem “received broad international legitimacy tonight to strike Iran with unprecedented force.”

