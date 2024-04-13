icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Iran attacks Israel: Live updates
13 Apr, 2024 19:52
HomeWorld News

Iran launches swarm of kamikaze drones at Israel – Axios

Tehran has reportedly fired dozens of unmanned aerial vehicles in apparent retaliation for an airstrike on its Damascus consulate
Iran launches swarm of kamikaze drones at Israel – Axios
An Iranian Shahed drone is shown at a weapons exhibition.

Iran has reportedly launched an attack against Israel using dozens of drones in apparent retaliation for a recent missile strike that killed seven military officers at its consulate in Damascus.

Axios journalist Barak Ravid reported the drone swarm on Saturday, citing four unidentified US and Israeli officials. Videos posted on social media purported to show Shahed unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) being fired toward Israel from Iran.

Earlier on Saturday, US President Joe Biden cut short a weekend visit to his Delaware beach home, returning to the White House for consultations with his national security advisers due to fears of an “imminent” Iranian attack against Israel. Tehran, which had vowed to take revenge for the April 1 killing of its officers, seized an Israeli-operated container ship in the Persian Gulf around noon on Saturday.

READ MORE: Iran attacks Israel: Live updates

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Daniel Hagari warned in a video statement that Iran would “bear the consequences for choosing to escalate the situation any further. Israel is on high alert.” Iranian-backed militias in the Middle East have ramped up attacks against Israeli and US assets in the region amid West Jerusalem’s war with Hamas.

Top stories

RT Features

‘Islamic world will celebrate the destruction of Israel’: Is war inevitable between Tehran and West Jerusalem?
‘Islamic world will celebrate the destruction of Israel’: Is war inevitable between Tehran and West Jerusalem? FEATURE
La Colonisation: French history of death, torture and indescribable violence in the pearl of its evil empire
La Colonisation: French history of death, torture and indescribable violence in the pearl of its evil empire FEATURE
The Modi factor: Tourists are flocking to Varanasi to witness the electoral battle
The Modi factor: Tourists are flocking to Varanasi to witness the electoral battle FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Islamic world will celebrate the destruction of Israel’: Is war inevitable between Tehran and West Jerusalem?
‘Islamic world will celebrate the destruction of Israel’: Is war inevitable between Tehran and West Jerusalem? FEATURE
La Colonisation: French history of death, torture and indescribable violence in the pearl of its evil empire
La Colonisation: French history of death, torture and indescribable violence in the pearl of its evil empire FEATURE
The Modi factor: Tourists are flocking to Varanasi to witness the electoral battle
The Modi factor: Tourists are flocking to Varanasi to witness the electoral battle FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The Russian Art of War: How the West led Ukraine to defeat (ex-NATO analyst Col. Jacques Baud)
0:00
28:18
Racial discrimination in the US Marshals
0:00
24:32
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies