icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Moscow terror attack
12 Apr, 2024 09:00
HomeWorld News

US has no ‘Plan B’ for Ukraine aid – Bloomberg

Washington is reportedly “frustrated” that Western efforts to secure funding for Kiev have hit a snag
US has no ‘Plan B’ for Ukraine aid – Bloomberg
A view of the US Capitol on October 17, 2023 in Washington, DC. ©  Drew Angerer/Getty Images/AFP

The US has run out of options to help Ukraine beyond hoping Congress ultimately passes a $60 billion aid package before the frontline starts to crumble under Russian pressure, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing unnamed officials. 

According to the outlet’s sources, the administration of US President Joe Biden is growing increasingly “frustrated” with both Republicans and European allies over delays in funding. 

The GOP has blocked Biden’s security package for months, demanding stronger measures to curb illegal immigration on the southern US border.

Meanwhile, House Speaker Mike Johnson signaled earlier this month that the bill could come up for a vote soon with “some important innovations,” including providing Ukraine with loans instead of non-repayable aid.

Kiev ‘hostage’ to US politics – Zelensky
Read more
Kiev ‘hostage’ to US politics – Zelensky

Bloomberg cited officials lamenting the lack of a ‘Plan B’ apart from the long-awaited $60 billion package. One of the interviewees insisted that the EU start using profits generated by frozen Russian sovereign assets in the West to aid Ukraine.

Moscow has repeatedly labeled the freezing as “theft,” warning of retaliation if the funds are used to help Kiev. 

Another Bloomberg source said the EU should urgently provide Ukraine with more US-made Patriot air defense systems from its own stocks, as the country is coming under recurring Russian strikes targeting its energy, logistics, and military infrastructure. 

Ukrainian officials have complained about the lack of munitions, calling it an increasingly serious problem. General Christopher Cavoli, the head of the US European Command, estimated earlier this week that Ukraine was being “outshot” by Russia at a ratio of five to one. He also said that Russia produces three times more shells than all of NATO. 

With this in mind, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky warned the West this week that Kiev would “lose the war” unless it received a massive US assistance package. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that the Ukrainian economy is only able to function because of foreign aid, claiming that without regular cash infusions, it would promptly collapse.

Top stories

RT Features

La Colonisation: French history of death, torture and indescribable violence in the pearl of its evil empire
La Colonisation: French history of death, torture and indescribable violence in the pearl of its evil empire FEATURE
The Modi factor: Tourists are flocking to Varanasi to witness the electoral battle
The Modi factor: Tourists are flocking to Varanasi to witness the electoral battle FEATURE
‘This military protects us all’: Why some Arabs choose to serve in the IDF
‘This military protects us all’: Why some Arabs choose to serve in the IDF FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

La Colonisation: French history of death, torture and indescribable violence in the pearl of its evil empire
La Colonisation: French history of death, torture and indescribable violence in the pearl of its evil empire FEATURE
The Modi factor: Tourists are flocking to Varanasi to witness the electoral battle
The Modi factor: Tourists are flocking to Varanasi to witness the electoral battle FEATURE
‘This military protects us all’: Why some Arabs choose to serve in the IDF
‘This military protects us all’: Why some Arabs choose to serve in the IDF FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Reconsidering Assange: Biden’s shift in the winds of justice
0:00
27:25
After office: What are the Obamas doing since leaving the White House?
0:00
25:51
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies