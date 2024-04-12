US has no ‘Plan B’ for Ukraine aid – Bloomberg

Washington is reportedly “frustrated” that Western efforts to secure funding for Kiev have hit a snag

The US has run out of options to help Ukraine beyond hoping Congress ultimately passes a $60 billion aid package before the frontline starts to crumble under Russian pressure, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing unnamed officials.

According to the outlet’s sources, the administration of US President Joe Biden is growing increasingly “frustrated” with both Republicans and European allies over delays in funding.

The GOP has blocked Biden’s security package for months, demanding stronger measures to curb illegal immigration on the southern US border.

Meanwhile, House Speaker Mike Johnson signaled earlier this month that the bill could come up for a vote soon with “some important innovations,” including providing Ukraine with loans instead of non-repayable aid.

Bloomberg cited officials lamenting the lack of a ‘Plan B’ apart from the long-awaited $60 billion package. One of the interviewees insisted that the EU start using profits generated by frozen Russian sovereign assets in the West to aid Ukraine.

Moscow has repeatedly labeled the freezing as “theft,” warning of retaliation if the funds are used to help Kiev.

Another Bloomberg source said the EU should urgently provide Ukraine with more US-made Patriot air defense systems from its own stocks, as the country is coming under recurring Russian strikes targeting its energy, logistics, and military infrastructure.

Ukrainian officials have complained about the lack of munitions, calling it an increasingly serious problem. General Christopher Cavoli, the head of the US European Command, estimated earlier this week that Ukraine was being “outshot” by Russia at a ratio of five to one. He also said that Russia produces three times more shells than all of NATO.

With this in mind, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky warned the West this week that Kiev would “lose the war” unless it received a massive US assistance package. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that the Ukrainian economy is only able to function because of foreign aid, claiming that without regular cash infusions, it would promptly collapse.