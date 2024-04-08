icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Moscow terror attack
8 Apr, 2024 04:42
HomeWorld News

French mayor had 70kg of cannabis at home – media

A local politician was arrested during an anti-narcotics raid on Sunday
French mayor had 70kg of cannabis at home – media
FILE PHOTO: An anti-drug raid in Marseille, France. © Twitter / French President Emmanuel Macron / social media

French police arrested Avallon Mayor Jamilah Habsaoui as part of a wide drug bust on Sunday. She was apprehended after 70 kilograms of cannabis were found at her house, AFP and BFM TV reported, citing police sources.

Avallon is a city of 6,000 people located in the central-eastern Bourgogne-Franche-Comte region. Habsaoui has been the mayor since 2021 and is also a regional councilor.

The politician’s home was raided as part of a preliminary investigation into drug trafficking.

The newspaper L’Yonne republicaine reported that the house was acquired by the mayor three years ago and that she does not reside there. The newspaper added that the Avallon city hall was also searched.

A total of seven people were detained, including the two of Habsaoui’s brothers, Hugues de Phily, public prosecutor in Auxerre, told AFP. He said that 983 grams of cocaine, €7,000 ($7,600) in cash, and around 20 gold bars were seized in several locations.

READ MORE: 15-year-old rapper arrested during St Petersburg concert

The raid was part of a wider anti-narcotics campaign dubbed ‘Place nette XXL’ that was launched earlier this year. Some 473 raids have been carried out, leading to the arrest of over 7,000 suspects and the confiscation of 3.6 tons of drugs, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday.

Top stories

RT Features

‘They stopped seeing us as human beings’: How Europe provoked a savage modern genocide in the heart of Africa
‘They stopped seeing us as human beings’: How Europe provoked a savage modern genocide in the heart of Africa FEATURE
High Priests of Music: A spat among classical performers in south India mirrors a local battle in national elections
High Priests of Music: A spat among classical performers in south India mirrors a local battle in national elections FEATURE
A great wealth transfer is underway: How the West lost control of the gold market
A great wealth transfer is underway: How the West lost control of the gold market FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘They stopped seeing us as human beings’: How Europe provoked a savage modern genocide in the heart of Africa
‘They stopped seeing us as human beings’: How Europe provoked a savage modern genocide in the heart of Africa FEATURE
High Priests of Music: A spat among classical performers in south India mirrors a local battle in national elections
High Priests of Music: A spat among classical performers in south India mirrors a local battle in national elections FEATURE
A great wealth transfer is underway: How the West lost control of the gold market
A great wealth transfer is underway: How the West lost control of the gold market FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Releasing the hounds, cheering on rapist trannies and ruining one’s own economy: Western politics 101
0:00
21:14
Stuck in supremacy?
0:00
28:10
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies