icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
22 Jan, 2024 12:00
HomeRussia & FSU

15-year-old rapper arrested during St Petersburg concert

Nearly two dozen other teenagers were also detained for public alcohol consumption and swearing during the event
15-year-old rapper arrested during St Petersburg concert
Russian rapper Baby Belo (Gogi Meladze). ©  VK

Popular Russian rapper Baby Melo, whose real name is Goga Meladze, was arrested on stage while performing a set in St Petersburg on Saturday. 

Police said they detained a total of 23 people between the ages of 15 and 19 during the event, including rapper Badr (Orkhan Akhmedov) who was performing alongside Meladze.

In a video posted from the concert at the Gian Hall club, police officers can be seen walking on stage while Meladze is performing and escorting him out of the venue. Notably, the vocal track continued to play after the officers took away his microphone.

In another video shot outside the concert hall, the 15-year-old rapper is seen being placed into a police van as a group of teenagers chant his name.

According to local news outlets citing police press service reports, officers were initially called to the scene by local residents who had complained of outdoor alcohol consumption and swearing by the club visitors.

After detaining the teenagers, police filed reports on illegal public alcohol consumption and petty hooliganism. However, all of the detainees were later released to their parents except for Meladze, who was taken to a temporary detention center as no one came to collect him.

As reported by the Fontanka news outlet, his mother eventually came for him and he was released on Sunday, writing on his social media account that he is free, and urging his followers not to use curse words.

Russian rock star accused of LGBT propaganda for performing in a sock
Read more
Russian rock star accused of LGBT propaganda for performing in a sock

The rapper's parents, meanwhile, have called their son’s detention “lawlessness,” insisting that he did not use any expletives during the show. They also complained that they were not informed about his detention by the police, instead learning about it from Meladze’s friends.

Previously, Meladze drew the attention of Ekaterina Mizulina, the head of the Safe Internet League non-profit, which promotes “media literacy.” In August she filed a complaint against the teenager for promoting drugs in his songs, and called on the police to investigate him in September for posting a video, in which he can be seen driving a car on a highway. The legal driving age in Russia is 18, meaning the rapper does not have a driver's license.

Commenting on his latest arrest, Mizulina described “baby melo and his friends” as a real “teenage gang” who “promote drugs, incite ethnic hatred, insult Russians and Slavs in general, demonstrate weapons on social media, film themselves shooting guns inside apartment buildings and drive recklessly without a license.”

“Why law enforcement agencies did not pay attention to this for such a long time is unclear,” Mizulina wrote.

Top stories

RT Features

In the shade of Ayodhya: The mosque that made way for India’s grand temple is yet to see the light of day
In the shade of Ayodhya: The mosque that made way for India’s grand temple is yet to see the light of day FEATURE
'We have suffered because we were Negroes': It took this man 200 days to become a legend in the fight against Western exploitation
'We have suffered because we were Negroes': It took this man 200 days to become a legend in the fight against Western exploitation FEATURE
Bhopal tragedy: 40 years later, 150,000 victims of an American pesticide factory disaster face a grave threat to their health
Bhopal tragedy: 40 years later, 150,000 victims of an American pesticide factory disaster face a grave threat to their health FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

In the shade of Ayodhya: The mosque that made way for India’s grand temple is yet to see the light of day
In the shade of Ayodhya: The mosque that made way for India’s grand temple is yet to see the light of day FEATURE
'We have suffered because we were Negroes': It took this man 200 days to become a legend in the fight against Western exploitation
'We have suffered because we were Negroes': It took this man 200 days to become a legend in the fight against Western exploitation FEATURE
Bhopal tragedy: 40 years later, 150,000 victims of an American pesticide factory disaster face a grave threat to their health
Bhopal tragedy: 40 years later, 150,000 victims of an American pesticide factory disaster face a grave threat to their health FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Gaza genocide: US and allies of Israel COMPLETELY DIVORCED from the rest of the world (Alastair Crooke)
0:00
30:18
CrossTalk Bullhorns: Useless Europe
0:00
25:33
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies