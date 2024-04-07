icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Moscow terror attack
7 Apr, 2024 21:06
HomeWorld News

China tells US to commit to market economy

Beijing has urged Washington not to politicize bilateral trade and to abide by “basic norms” of market economy
China tells US to commit to market economy
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen meets with Chinese Premier Li Qiang at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on April 7, 2024. ©  AFP / Tatan Syuflana

Chinese Premier Li Qiang hosted US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in Beijing on Sunday. Following the talks, both top officials said relations between the two nations were “stabilizing,” but a number of issues remained unresolved.

Yellen’s visit is the first high-profile meeting between the US and China since US President Joe Biden hosted his Chinese counterpart in California last November. While both sides have now expressed reserved optimism about improving ties, no specific breakthrough appears to have been reached during Yellen’s visit.

“While we have more to do, I believe that, over the past year, we have put our bilateral relationship on more stable footing,” she stated during discussions. Topping the secretary’s agenda were Chinese trade practices that allegedly put American workers and companies at an unfair disadvantage.

Beijing apparently views American trade practices as unfair as well, given that Li urged the US to stick to “basic norms” of market economy.

“It is hoped that the United States will abide by the basic norms of market economy including fair competition and open cooperation, refrain from turning economic and trade issues into political or security issues, and view the issue of production capacity objectively and dialectically from a market-oriented and global perspective,” the premier told Yellen during the meeting, as quoted by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

US Treasury issues warning to China READ MORE: US Treasury issues warning to China

At the same time, the top official said the bilateral relationship “is beginning to stabilize under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state,” with Beijing hoping the two countries would ultimately become “partners rather than adversaries, with mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation.”

The American effort to mend ties with China under the Biden administration has traveled a rather rocky road, with relations between the two powers still strained in multiple areas ranging from trade to tensions over Taiwan and the South China Sea, as well as differing stances on the conflict between Ukraine and Russia. Moscow has been actively building its ties with Beijing, becoming its largest oil supplier.

US-China negotiations were put on ice in late 2022 following a visit by then US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan. The infamous flight of an alleged Chinese spy balloon across the US in early 2023 temporarily further dented the rapprochement process.

Top stories

RT Features

‘They stopped seeing us as human beings’: How Europe provoked a savage modern genocide in the heart of Africa
‘They stopped seeing us as human beings’: How Europe provoked a savage modern genocide in the heart of Africa FEATURE
High Priests of Music: A spat among classical performers in south India mirrors a local battle in national elections
High Priests of Music: A spat among classical performers in south India mirrors a local battle in national elections FEATURE
A great wealth transfer is underway: How the West lost control of the gold market
A great wealth transfer is underway: How the West lost control of the gold market FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘They stopped seeing us as human beings’: How Europe provoked a savage modern genocide in the heart of Africa
‘They stopped seeing us as human beings’: How Europe provoked a savage modern genocide in the heart of Africa FEATURE
High Priests of Music: A spat among classical performers in south India mirrors a local battle in national elections
High Priests of Music: A spat among classical performers in south India mirrors a local battle in national elections FEATURE
A great wealth transfer is underway: How the West lost control of the gold market
A great wealth transfer is underway: How the West lost control of the gold market FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Releasing the hounds, cheering on rapist trannies and ruining one’s own economy: Western politics 101
0:00
21:14
Stuck in supremacy?
0:00
28:10
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies