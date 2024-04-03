Protests turn into riot outside Netanyahu’s home in Jerusalem (VIDEO)

Anti-government demonstrators marched towards the prime minister’s residence, demanding immediate elections

Protesters clashed with Israeli police outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s home in Jerusalem on Tuesday night as they called for him to step down, according to media reports.

Thousands of demonstrators gathered outside the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, to express their outrage at Netanyahu’s handling of the war in Gaza, which has so far killed nearly 33,000 people. They were calling for the release of hostages and immediate elections.

The march began with a series of speeches given by family members of hostages being held by Hamas in Gaza, as well as anti-government activists, and former prime minister Ehud Barak – a vocal critic of Netanyahu.

The third day of a four-day anti-government demonstration quickly descended into chaos as protesters holding torches spread through neighborhoods in Jerusalem, heading for the prime minister’s residence.

Thousands of marchers flooded the streets of the wealthy Rehavia neighborhood, where the Netanyahus live, shouting slogans and demanding he resign. Some demonstrators reportedly tried to rip away barriers outside, according to local media.

Photographs of the scene showed police charging into the crowd to stop them from breaking through, and using water cannons to disperse protesters, many of whom carried Israeli flags. Israeli police described this stage of the march an “unbridled riot.”

Protesters accused Netanyahu of trying to use the war to prolong his hold on power, claiming he was prioritizing his political survival over the broader interests of the Israeli people. They also held the prime minister responsible for his government’s failure to prevent the October 7 attack led by Hamas. Netanyahu has also been accused of not doing enough to bring home hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

Israel declared war on Hamas after the Palestinian militants carried out a surprise cross-border raid on October 7 last year, killing some 1,100 people and taking more than 200 hostages. The Israeli military campaign has since left at least 32,845 people dead, according to the latest data from Palestinian health ministry published on Monday.