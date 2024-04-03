icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US shielding itself by 'whitewashing' Kiev over terror attack – Moscow
3 Apr, 2024 09:11
Protests turn into riot outside Netanyahu’s home in Jerusalem (VIDEO)

Anti-government demonstrators marched towards the prime minister’s residence, demanding immediate elections  
Protests turn into riot outside Netanyahu’s home in Jerusalem (VIDEO)
People take part in a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government and call for the release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip by the Hamas militant group march in Jerusalem, Tuesday, April 2, 2024. ©  AP Photo / Ohad Zwigenberg

Protesters clashed with Israeli police outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s home in Jerusalem on Tuesday night as they called for him to step down, according to media reports.

Thousands of demonstrators gathered outside the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, to express their outrage at Netanyahu’s handling of the war in Gaza, which has so far killed nearly 33,000 people. They were calling for the release of hostages and immediate elections.

The march began with a series of speeches given by family members of hostages being held by Hamas in Gaza, as well as anti-government activists, and former prime minister Ehud Barak – a vocal critic of Netanyahu.

Israeli protesters hold torchlight march to call for release of hostages © APTN

The third day of a four-day anti-government demonstration quickly descended into chaos as protesters holding torches spread through neighborhoods in Jerusalem, heading for the prime minister’s residence.

Thousands of marchers flooded the streets of the wealthy Rehavia neighborhood, where the Netanyahus live, shouting slogans and demanding he resign. Some demonstrators reportedly tried to rip away barriers outside, according to local media.

RT
People march in a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government and call for the release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip by the Hamas militant group in Jerusalem, Tuesday, April 2, 2024. ©  AP Photo / Ohad Zwigenberg

Photographs of the scene showed police charging into the crowd to stop them from breaking through, and using water cannons to disperse protesters, many of whom carried Israeli flags. Israeli police described this stage of the march an “unbridled riot.”

RT
A woman holds a sign reading 'destruction' in Hebrew with a drawing depicting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as Israeli anti-government protesters attend a four-day sit-in near the parliament in Jerusalem on April 2, 2024. ©  AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP

Protesters accused Netanyahu of trying to use the war to prolong his hold on power, claiming he was prioritizing his political survival over the broader interests of the Israeli people. They also held the prime minister responsible for his government’s failure to prevent the October 7 attack led by Hamas. Netanyahu has also been accused of not doing enough to bring home hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

Israel declared war on Hamas after the Palestinian militants carried out a surprise cross-border raid on October 7 last year, killing some 1,100 people and taking more than 200 hostages. The Israeli military campaign has since left at least 32,845 people dead, according to the latest data from Palestinian health ministry published on Monday.

