icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
28 Mar, 2024 10:21
HomeWorld News

French strongly fear new terrorist attacks – poll

A large number of people fear new assaults in the wake of the mass shooting in Russia, a poll has shown
French strongly fear new terrorist attacks – poll
FILE PHOTO. ©  Getty Images / Tero Vesalainen

French citizens strongly fear that the country could be hit by a terrorist attack in the coming weeks or months, a poll published on Thursday has shown.  

The survey, conducted after a terrorist attack on a packed music venue outside Moscow last week, and a few months before the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, has revealed significant alarm over a potential assault, with an average score of 7 out of 10 points on the fear scale among those interviewed. The 0 mark indicates ‘very low fear’ of a terrorist attack, while 10 corresponds to ‘very high fear’.  

The survey was carried out by the CSA institute for CNews, Europe 1, and Le Journal du Dimanche on March 26 and 27 among 1,013 people aged 18 and over. It showed a notable gap in the level of vigilance between men and women. The data showed that women are more concerned about a potential terrorist attack threat, giving an average score of 7.3 compared to 6.7 displayed by men.   

Analysis by age group revealed that French youth, particularly those under the age of 35, are the most affected by anxiety on the issue. People aged 35 to 49 seem to be less concerned, while fear increases slightly among adults over 50.   

READ MORE: France raises terrorism threat level

According to the researchers, the numbers could reflect a variety of factors, including differences in public engagement, exposure to media sources, and sensitivity to public policies.  

Reinforced security measures have been in place in France since a wave of terrorist attacks in January 2015, when a group of Islamists killed 17 people in Paris and its suburbs. In November of that year, France saw one of the deadliest Islamist attacks in its history, when suicide bombers and gunmen hit a concert hall, a major stadium, restaurants, and bars in Paris, killing 130 people.   

Following the terrorist attack in Russia on Friday, which left 143 people dead, France raised the terrorism alert level across the country to its highest level.

Top stories

RT Features

Ukrainian ‘Caliphate’: What the West prefers not to notice when blaming ISIS for the terrorist attack in Moscow
Ukrainian ‘Caliphate’: What the West prefers not to notice when blaming ISIS for the terrorist attack in Moscow FEATURE
Ruins of Yugoslavia: How Russia learned that NATO poses a threat
Ruins of Yugoslavia: How Russia learned that NATO poses a threat FEATURE
Restless Buddhists: Activists sleep under night skies in the frozen Himalayas in a bid to protect their ‘fragile moonscape’
Restless Buddhists: Activists sleep under night skies in the frozen Himalayas in a bid to protect their ‘fragile moonscape’ FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Ukrainian ‘Caliphate’: What the West prefers not to notice when blaming ISIS for the terrorist attack in Moscow
Ukrainian ‘Caliphate’: What the West prefers not to notice when blaming ISIS for the terrorist attack in Moscow FEATURE
Ruins of Yugoslavia: How Russia learned that NATO poses a threat
Ruins of Yugoslavia: How Russia learned that NATO poses a threat FEATURE
Restless Buddhists: Activists sleep under night skies in the frozen Himalayas in a bid to protect their ‘fragile moonscape’
Restless Buddhists: Activists sleep under night skies in the frozen Himalayas in a bid to protect their ‘fragile moonscape’ FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of depression
0:00
23:13
Julian Assange is safe...for now
0:00
25:0
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies