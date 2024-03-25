icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
25 Mar, 2024 02:59
France raises terrorism threat level

The alert was increased after gunmen killed nearly 140 people in Russia
A police officer in Paris on February 3, 2017. ©  Julien Mattia / NurPhoto / Getty Images

France has raised the terrorism alert level across the country following an attack on a packed music venue in Russia, which left 137 people dead.

On Friday, four Tajik nationals opened fire inside the Crocus City Hall outside Moscow and set the building on fire. All terrorists were later detained while attempting to flee by car to Ukraine, according to President Vladimir Putin.

The jihadist group Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISIS-K) claimed responsibility for the attack. Moscow has so far not confirmed the group’s involvement.

“Following the attack in Moscow, the French president has convened a meeting of the National Defense and Security Council this evening,” French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday.

“In light of the Islamic State’s claim that it was responsible for the attack, and the threats looming over our country, we have decided to raise the Vigipirate plan to the highest level,” the prime minister added.

France has been living under reinforced security measures since the series of terrorist attacks in January 2015, when a group of Islamists killed 17 people in Paris and its suburbs. The government responded by enacting Operation Sentinel, which saw the deployment of armed soldiers to patrol the French capital.

One of the deadliest Islamist attacks in recent memory came in November 2015, when suicide bombers and gunmen killed 130 people in Paris.

