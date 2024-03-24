icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Death toll in Moscow terrorist attack rises to 137
24 Mar, 2024 14:23
HomeRussia & FSU

Russia mourns concert hall terror victims

Flowers and candles have been placed outside the Crocus City venue near Moscow, with memorials appearing across Russia and abroad
Russia mourns concert hall terror victims
People mourn at a makeshift memorial in memory of the victims of the March 22 terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall concert venue near Moscow, in Moscow Region, Russia. ©  Sputnik/Grigory Sysoev

Russia is holding a day of mourning for the victims of Friday’s concert hall terrorist attack in Moscow Region, one of the deadliest in the country’s modern history. Entertainment events and shows have been canceled in the capital and several other cities.

In a televised address to the nation on Saturday, President Vladimir Putin declared that Sunday would be a national day of commemoration for those who lost their lives in the atrocity.

Flags are flying at half-mast nationwide and at Russian embassies abroad, and Russian TV broadcasters have taken entertainment shows off air for the day, with theaters and other venues also observing the somber occasion.

People have been gathering outside Crocus City Hall, where an improvised memorial has appeared. Since the tragedy, mourners have brought flowers, stuffed toys and candles to honor those killed by the terrorists.  

Similar makeshift installations have appeared in multiple cities across Russia, from St. Petersburg in the northwest to Vladivostok in the Far East.

People have been placing flowers outside Russian embassies in a number of countries, such as the former Soviet republics of Belarus and Armenia. Memorials have also appeared outside Russian diplomatic missions in Berlin, Istanbul, Sydney, Seoul and Tokyo.

READ MORE: VIDEO shows first minutes of deadly Moscow terrorist attack

According to the latest official tally, the terrorists, who opened fire on panicked concertgoers before torching the packed venue just outside the capital, killed at least 137 people, and left more than 120 injured.

On Saturday, Russia’s FSB domestic security service reported that it had detained 11 suspects in connection with the massacre. The four presumed perpetrators were intercepted in Bryansk Region, not far from the Ukrainian border.

Top stories

RT Features

Ruins of Yugoslavia: How Russia learned that NATO poses a threat
Ruins of Yugoslavia: How Russia learned that NATO poses a threat FEATURE
Restless Buddhists: Activists sleep under night skies in the frozen Himalayas in a bid to protect their ‘fragile moonscape’
Restless Buddhists: Activists sleep under night skies in the frozen Himalayas in a bid to protect their ‘fragile moonscape’ FEATURE
High and dry: Why India’s Silicon Valley is running out of water
High and dry: Why India’s Silicon Valley is running out of water FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Ruins of Yugoslavia: How Russia learned that NATO poses a threat
Ruins of Yugoslavia: How Russia learned that NATO poses a threat FEATURE
Restless Buddhists: Activists sleep under night skies in the frozen Himalayas in a bid to protect their ‘fragile moonscape’
Restless Buddhists: Activists sleep under night skies in the frozen Himalayas in a bid to protect their ‘fragile moonscape’ FEATURE
High and dry: Why India’s Silicon Valley is running out of water
High and dry: Why India’s Silicon Valley is running out of water FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The Ukrainian whistleblower
0:00
26:40
Synergy of spirit & traditions: Taste of North Ossetia-Alania culture
0:00
24:39
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies