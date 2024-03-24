icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
24 Mar, 2024 09:45
VIDEO shows first minutes of deadly Moscow terrorist attack

At least 133 people were killed and over a hundred were injured when assailants shot their way into a concert hall on Friday, where they started a massive fire
Video has emerged on social media purportedly showing the moment when terrorists broke into Moscow’s Crocus City concert hall on Friday, when a deadly shooting, followed by a massive blaze at the venue, left over a hundred killed and scores injured.

In the footage, the assailants can be seen shooting at the glass doors, while visitors are trying to escape in horror. Several men intended to hide behind the furniture. The author of the video reportedly managed to escape the attackers.

According to the latest official data, at least 133 people died and over 100 were injured in the deadly shooting and subsequent fire sparked by a group of gunmen who stormed the Crocus City concert hall, a large music venue just outside of the Russian capital. The incursion happened before a concert by the Russian rock band Picnic. The venue, which has an estimated capacity of 7,500, was almost full.

The terrorists killed unarmed security guards at the entrance to the venue, and blocked it before continuing their rampage inside. Then, the assailants set the building on fire.

On Saturday, Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) reported that eleven people, including four terrorists who were directly involved in the deadly shooting, have been detained. Russia’s Investigative Committee also confirmed that four suspects who “committed the terrorist attack” on Crocus City Hall were captured in Bryansk Region, “not far from the border with Ukraine.”

