icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Key Donbass city of Avdeevka liberated – Moscow
17 Feb, 2024 20:33
HomeWorld News

Biden’s anti-Moscow tactics have failed – Bolton

The ex-White House aide has argued that Washington’s policies and rhetoric have only emboldened Russian President Vladimir Putin
Biden’s anti-Moscow tactics have failed – Bolton
Former US National Security Advisor John Bolton speaks at a Senate briefing last March in Washington. ©  Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

US President Joe Biden’s efforts to punish Moscow over the Ukraine crisis have failed, and his rhetoric and weak leadership have only encouraged more aggression by Russian leader Vladimir Putin, ex-White House aide John Bolton has claimed.

Bolton made his comments in a NewsNation interview on Friday, after Biden and other US officials rebuked President Putin over the death of opposition politician Alexey Navalny in a Siberian penal colony. The former US national security advisor argued that contrary to statements by the Biden administration, Navalny’s death does not demonstrate weakness in Putin’s government.

“Sad to say, it demonstrates the opposite,” Bolton said. “He thought he could do this without any significant domestic, Russian political consequences, and he could do it without any real international consequences, either. I think Biden, in the statement you just ran, helps show that that’s true.”

US response to Navalny death ‘interference’ in Russia’s affairs – envoy
Read more
US response to Navalny death ‘interference’ in Russia’s affairs – envoy

A US-led sanctions campaign in response to Moscow’s military offensive against Ukraine has failed to cripple the Russian economy, Bolton said. “They’ve largely recovered,” he said. “At the same time, the Ukrainian economy is still being ground into the dust.”

Referring to Russian casualties in the Ukraine conflict, Bolton said, “This is the way the Russians fight. So, if Biden’s rhetoric just continues at this level, it encourages Russia. It’s part of the proof that they can commit this kind of murder and get away with it.”

Putin and other foreign leaders have sized up Biden, and they do not take him seriously, Bolton claimed. Those assessments, as well as the Biden administration’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021, contributed to Russia’s decision to launch its Ukraine offensive in February 2022, he said.

“This is a serious problem for the United States, not just in the case of dealing with Russia, but in dealing with China, North Korea, Iran,” Bolton said. He added that Biden has not acted more decisively in Ukraine or the Middle East because he fears triggering a wider war. “I’m afraid that not only does Biden not have the credibility he started with, but people have read him correctly. This is a weak presidency.”

READ MORE: Bolton touts ‘grand strategy’ to counter Russia and China

Bolton served as national security advisor under President Donald Trump, who is polling as the leading Republican contender to challenge Biden in this year’s US election. The ex-aide argued that either candidate would be dangerous for American national security. “Neither one of them is acceptable as president,” he said.

Top stories

RT Features

A war that shouldn’t have happened: How the USSR made its worst-ever mistake
A war that shouldn’t have happened: How the USSR made its worst-ever mistake FEATURE
A very Soviet union: Why has Zelensky picked a Russian general as the new leader of Ukraine’s army?
A very Soviet union: Why has Zelensky picked a Russian general as the new leader of Ukraine’s army? FEATURE
Lotus awakening: How a Soviet magazine could give a new voice to Palestinians
Lotus awakening: How a Soviet magazine could give a new voice to Palestinians FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

A war that shouldn’t have happened: How the USSR made its worst-ever mistake
A war that shouldn’t have happened: How the USSR made its worst-ever mistake FEATURE
A very Soviet union: Why has Zelensky picked a Russian general as the new leader of Ukraine’s army?
A very Soviet union: Why has Zelensky picked a Russian general as the new leader of Ukraine’s army? FEATURE
Lotus awakening: How a Soviet magazine could give a new voice to Palestinians
Lotus awakening: How a Soviet magazine could give a new voice to Palestinians FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Pakistan crisis: Shandana Gulzar on Biden’s coup against Imran Khan, crackdown on PTI, Gaza genocide
0:00
28:57
Triggering a whistleblower
0:00
22:58
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies