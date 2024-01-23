icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
23 Jan, 2024 21:27
HomeWorld News

US Army fires ‘trailblazing’ female officer – media

Colonel Meghann Sullivan has reportedly been relieved of her command after allegedly assaulting male underlings
US Army fires ‘trailblazing’ female officer – media
Colonel Meghann Sullivan (left) talks with a colleague during her change-of-command ceremony in June 2021 at Washington's Joint Base Lewis-McChord. ©  Specialist Joseph Knoch / US Army

A female US Army commander who was accused of sexually assaulting and harassing multiple male subordinates has reportedly been fired from her leadership role advising allied nations.

Colonel Meghann Sullivan has been relieved of command of the Fifth Brigadier Engineer Battalion at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington state, Military.com reported on Tuesday, citing a military spokesperson. However, she apparently isn’t facing court-martial proceedings, and she has been reassigned to another job on the same base, the report said.

Sullivan was touted as a “trailblazing” female officer by media outlets, and she made history when she took command of the Fifth Brigadier Engineer Battalion in June 2021. She became the first woman to lead a battalion in a so-called Security Force Assistance Brigade (SFAB), a specialized US Army unit that advises and trains the troops of Washington’s allies.

Female US Army commandos face harassment – report READ MORE: Female US Army commandos face harassment – report

Military.com said Sullivan had been relieved of command in October, but her firing wasn’t publicly revealed until Tuesday. The outlet reported in April that she had been suspended amid an investigation into her conduct. She was accused of assaulting at least two male subordinates – forcibly kissing a man in one case and grabbing another below the belt without his consent – as well as a “pattern of sexual harassment” involving several other troops. Some of the incidents were allegedly tied to alcohol abuse.

Military.com was unable to reach the former commander for comment on her firing. At the time of her promotion, she celebrated her historic appointment, saying, “I’ve been in the Army over 20 years as an engineer. Diversity, equity and inclusion makes us stronger. I am excited for young women to see that you can look and act different and be successful.”

Sullivan’s job involved preparing SFAB advisers to train allied troops in the Indo-Pacific region. She’s a graduate of the US Military Academy at West Point and served a one-year stint in Afghanistan, starting in 2018.

READ MORE: Pentagon defends LGBTQ priorities

Sullivan’s ouster comes less than one year after her boss, Colonel Jonathan Chung, was fired as commander of the Fifth Security Force Assistance Brigade amid allegations of abusive and counterproductive leadership. He was accused of micromanaging subordinates and harshly rebuking them for minor infractions.

The Pentagon has long struggled to eradicate sexual assaults in its ranks, which have been on the rise in recent years. Gil Cisneros, then the Pentagon’s undersecretary for personnel, called the problem “persistent and corrosive” in the department’s latest annual report on sexual assaults. Military.com said male victims account for 10% of documented sexual assault cases, though many other incidents go unreported because men are more reluctant to report such incidents.

READ MORE: US Army officers probed over BDSM gear photos – media

Joint Base Lewis-McChord, where Sullivan still works, has an Army anesthesiologist who faces a court-martial in which he’s accused of inappropriately touching or looking at his patients. Major Michael Stockin, who has worked at the base’s hospital, is charged with 48 counts of abusive sexual contact and five counts of indecent viewing.

 

 

 

 

Top stories

RT Features

Bloody red line: Israel risks dragging another Arab country into war
Bloody red line: Israel risks dragging another Arab country into war FEATURE
In the shade of Ayodhya: The mosque that made way for India’s grand temple is yet to see the light of day
In the shade of Ayodhya: The mosque that made way for India’s grand temple is yet to see the light of day FEATURE
'We have suffered because we were Negroes': It took this man 200 days to become a legend in the fight against Western exploitation
'We have suffered because we were Negroes': It took this man 200 days to become a legend in the fight against Western exploitation FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Bloody red line: Israel risks dragging another Arab country into war
Bloody red line: Israel risks dragging another Arab country into war FEATURE
In the shade of Ayodhya: The mosque that made way for India’s grand temple is yet to see the light of day
In the shade of Ayodhya: The mosque that made way for India’s grand temple is yet to see the light of day FEATURE
'We have suffered because we were Negroes': It took this man 200 days to become a legend in the fight against Western exploitation
'We have suffered because we were Negroes': It took this man 200 days to become a legend in the fight against Western exploitation FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Congressional pork
0:00
25:51
Gaza genocide: US and allies of Israel COMPLETELY DIVORCED from the rest of the world (Alastair Crooke)
0:00
30:18
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies