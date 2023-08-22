icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Ukrainian infiltration attempt into Russia thwarted – governor
22 Aug, 2023 12:18
HomeWorld News

Female US Army commandos face harassment – report

A new study has found that many male soldiers are reluctant or outright opposed to accepting women in Special Forces units
Female US Army commandos face harassment – report
FILE PHOTO. Female Marine Corps recruit goes through close combat training © Getty Images / Scott Olson

Women serving in the US Army Special Operations Forces (ARSOF) continue to face discrimination, sexual harassment and sexism in their male-dominated units, according to a new report published on Monday.

The Pentagon opened all combat jobs to women eight years ago. In a lengthy study conducted in 2021 but released only now, the US Army Special Operations Command (USASOC) found that many male soldiers continue to make “overtly sexist” comments aimed at their female counterparts and express broad aversion to women serving in commando units.

“The idea that women are equally as physically, mentally and emotionally capable as men to effectively perform the majority of jobs within ARSOF is, quite frankly, ridiculous,” one male soldier was quoted as saying in the report. Others have also said they’d quit before serving on a team with a female, with some noting that such a situation could disrupt their marriage by sparking jealousy from their wives.

The study did find that differing opinions were also prevalent, with one male soldier stating that “women belong in ARSOF and they play a vital role.” That same soldier noted, however, that females would “best be used in non-direct action roles” unless they can meet male physical standards.

Commenting on the report, Command Sgt Maj JoAnn Naumann told reporters on Monday that most of the sexist attitudes came from “senior noncommissioned officers” and suggested that the issue could be “generational.”

Weaponizing e-girls: How the US military uses YouTube and TikTok to improve its image
Read more
Weaponizing e-girls: How the US military uses YouTube and TikTok to improve its image

The study also found that nearly half of the female service members in USASOC had experienced equipment fitting challenges, as the standard issued body armor, helmets and ruck systems have proven to be too large for women under 165cm tall.

The majority of female soldiers surveyed in the study also claimed to have experienced sexual harassment. However, only 30% said the issue was a challenge, and even fewer said they were willing to report it. The women said they feared reprisal and didn't trust commanders to take action. Instead, the female officers say they’ve been told to develop a “thick skin” to “survive in a man’s world.”

The report makes 42 recommendations to solve the challenges facing women serving in ARSOF, including providing increased training and messages to the force to expand awareness of sexual harassment, mentorship, health care and other issues.

Top stories

RT Features

Superhumans with ‘Yeti blood’: These people are able to withstand extreme conditions, and science might finally understand how
Superhumans with ‘Yeti blood’: These people are able to withstand extreme conditions, and science might finally understand how FEATURE
From ‘Genghis Khan with rockets’ to a ‘gas station with nukes’: How the EU’s top diplomat updated a lazy Russophobic slur
From ‘Genghis Khan with rockets’ to a ‘gas station with nukes’: How the EU’s top diplomat updated a lazy Russophobic slur FEATURE
Bollywood has a Barbenheimer moment, giving India’s film industry its biggest weekends ever
Bollywood has a Barbenheimer moment, giving India’s film industry its biggest weekends ever FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Superhumans with ‘Yeti blood’: These people are able to withstand extreme conditions, and science might finally understand how
Superhumans with ‘Yeti blood’: These people are able to withstand extreme conditions, and science might finally understand how FEATURE
From ‘Genghis Khan with rockets’ to a ‘gas station with nukes’: How the EU’s top diplomat updated a lazy Russophobic slur
From ‘Genghis Khan with rockets’ to a ‘gas station with nukes’: How the EU’s top diplomat updated a lazy Russophobic slur FEATURE
Bollywood has a Barbenheimer moment, giving India’s film industry its biggest weekends ever
Bollywood has a Barbenheimer moment, giving India’s film industry its biggest weekends ever FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The international politicization of sports
0:00
27:39
The long-aniticipated BRICS Summit
0:00
27:31
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies