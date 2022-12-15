icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
15 Dec, 2022 13:08
US Army officers posing in BDSM gear under investigation – media

The soldiers posted photos wearing bondage gear and dog masks while in uniform, in sexually suggestive poses
Screenshot from twitter of US Army officer reportedly under investigation for posing in dog mask. ©  Twitter/@NoVA_Campaigns

The US Army is investigating several officers who took sexually explicit photos of themselves wearing BDSM gear, USA Today reported on Monday citing Army officials.

The photos were spread on social media last week and showed the male soldiers in uniform or parts of their uniforms, wearing chains, leather and dog masks. Some of the photos depicted poses of sexual acts or submission play, while another featured an officer in a dog mask standing on an airfield.

According to the outlet, internal Pentagon email traffic suggested that the pictures were taken at a base in Hawaii, where the soldiers are believed to be based.

“US Army Pacific is aware of content found on social media reflecting soldiers’ activities while wearing uniforms,” an Army spokesperson told USA today in a statement, adding that “the incident is currently under investigation.”

Conduct by an officer that disgraces them personally or brings dishonor to the military profession is prohibited under US military law, and carries a range of potential punishments, including letters of reprimand and demotions.

According to former US Air Force chief prosecutor Don Chistensen, who spoke to USA Today, the soldiers in the photos could be found to be in violation of several articles of The Uniform Code of Military Justice. That includes Article 133, which states that “any commissioned officer, cadet, or midshipman who is convicted of conduct unbecoming an officer and a gentleman shall be punished as a court-martial may direct.”

He noted that the officers, even if they are retired, could still be returned to active duty and court-martialed over the violations. If found guilty, they could be retired at a lower rank, which would mean lower pension payments.

“All U.S. Army soldiers are expected to uphold high standards of personal conduct and to avoid discrediting the service and the uniform, both in person and across social media,” Army spokeswoman Cynthia Smith said in a statement.

