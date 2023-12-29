icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
29 Dec, 2023 05:49
HomeWorld News

Russian billionaire sues Israeli bank for freezing donation

Roman Abramovich is litigating against the lender for blocking $2.2 million from being sent to a volunteer organization
Russian billionaire sues Israeli bank for freezing donation
Roman Abramovich © Clive Rose / Getty Images

Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich has demanded that the Israeli bank Mizrahi Tefahot unblock his account and allow him to make a NIS 8 million (approximately $2.2 million) donation to ZAKA, a Jerusalem-based non-governmental organization (NGO).

ZAKA, which operates a specially trained team of volunteer paramedics and rescue professionals, has been at the center of the effort to recover the bodies of hundreds of Israelis, including from Gaza, following Hamas’ attack on October 7, which resulted in the death of 1,200 Israelis.

Roman Abramovich, who was granted Israeli citizenship in 2018, and ZAKA have filed a lawsuit against the bank, accusing it of unlawfully denying Abramovich's request to transfer the funds, which were intended to support the NGO's activity amid the ongoing conflict.

The bank had earlier refused the transfer, citing sanctions imposed on the billionaire by the European Union and the British government. The bank claims that due to these sanctions, the bank account of Abramovich, whose net worth is estimated to be over $9 billion, according to Forbes, is blocked and that no operations of any kind can be performed.

The EU has sanctioned hundreds of Russian individuals and entities, including “businesspeople and oligarchs,” since the start of the conflict in Ukraine in February 2022, including the former owner of Chelsea FC. In December this year, an EU court upheld the sanctions against the tycoon, after Abramovich brought a case against the EU in May 2022, seeking to cancel his inclusion in the sanctions list.

EU court upholds sanctions against Russian tycoon
Read more
EU court upholds sanctions against Russian tycoon

Abramovich’s lawyers are arguing that the Israeli government has not imposed any sanctions against him in the wake of the conflict in Ukraine, and neither has the US government, and therefore the blocking of the account is illegal. The lawsuit also states that Abramovich opened the bank account years ago, and that the money intended for donation to ZAKA was deposited in the account at the time.

ZAKA was established over thirty years ago following a wave of bus bombings and suicide attacks in Israel during an escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and has since grown into an international humanitarian organization with over 2,800 volunteers based in over 15 countries. As a result of its UN recognition, ZAKA has since been requested to assist following natural disasters (e.g. Japan, Haiti, New Orleans, Thailand); plane crashes (e.g. USA, Mexico) and terror attacks (e.g. Mumbai, Mombasa, Istanbul).

Top stories

RT Features

Moscow’s anti-sanctions tsarina: What the woman leading Russia’s Central Bank says about economic war with the West
Moscow’s anti-sanctions tsarina: What the woman leading Russia’s Central Bank says about economic war with the West FEATURE
Unstoppable march of the Global South: How Russia and Africa made 2023 a pivotal year for bilateral relations
Unstoppable march of the Global South: How Russia and Africa made 2023 a pivotal year for bilateral relations FEATURE
Soviet Sopranos: How a phenomenally successful Russian TV series has enraged Ukrainian nationalists
Soviet Sopranos: How a phenomenally successful Russian TV series has enraged Ukrainian nationalists FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Moscow’s anti-sanctions tsarina: What the woman leading Russia’s Central Bank says about economic war with the West
Moscow’s anti-sanctions tsarina: What the woman leading Russia’s Central Bank says about economic war with the West FEATURE
Unstoppable march of the Global South: How Russia and Africa made 2023 a pivotal year for bilateral relations
Unstoppable march of the Global South: How Russia and Africa made 2023 a pivotal year for bilateral relations FEATURE
Soviet Sopranos: How a phenomenally successful Russian TV series has enraged Ukrainian nationalists
Soviet Sopranos: How a phenomenally successful Russian TV series has enraged Ukrainian nationalists FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
‘Tis the season! Get to know Russia’s holiday traditions
0:00
25:21
CrossTalk Bullhorns: 2024 – still more change
0:00
26:30
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies