icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
20 Dec, 2023 14:53
HomeBusiness News

Brussels upholds sanctions against Russian tycoon

Roman Abramovich denies allegations that he is benefiting from the Ukraine conflict
Brussels upholds sanctions against Russian tycoon
© Getty Images / Anadolu / Contributor

Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich has denied reaping benefits from the Ukraine conflict after an EU court refused to remove sanctions on the businessman. 

The EU’s General Court threw out Abramovich’s legal challenge on Wednesday, saying he was the majority shareholder in steel and mining giant Evraz, which according to the court ruling provides a “substantial source of revenue” to Moscow.

The billionaire was added to the sanctions list in the EU, UK, and Canada shortly after Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine in February last year. 

At the time, Abramovich was accused of having long-standing and close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin that allegedly helped him to maintain his considerable wealth. Brussels also claimed that taxation of the billionaire’s business had become a “significant source of revenue” for the Russian budget.

In May 2022, the businessman appealed to the EU’s General Court to challenge the decision. He attempted to overturn the inclusion and maintenance of his name on the EU sanctions lists, and sought compensation over harm to his reputation estimated at €1 million ($1.01 million).

Brussels stops branding Russian businessmen ‘oligarchs’ READ MORE: Brussels stops branding Russian businessmen ‘oligarchs’

Abramovich owns 28.7% of Evraz, as well as minor shares in Russian nickel and palladium miner Norilsk Nickel, tech multinational Yandex, Renaissance Insurance, and online video streaming service ivi. He and his family were ranked 16th in the Forbes list of wealthiest Russians in 2023 with an estimated fortune of $9.2 billion.

The businessman “does not have the ability to influence the decision making of any government, including Russia, and has in no way benefitted from the war,” Abramovich’s representatives said in a statement provided to Reuters, in response to the ruling.

“Although we are disappointed with today’s ruling, we welcome that the court did not take up several arguments presented by the EU Council and did not include them as a basis for maintaining sanctions,” the statement added.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Edge of the World: How research in Antarctica will help to decode the secrets of our planet
Edge of the World: How research in Antarctica will help to decode the secrets of our planet FEATURE
‘The scales have tipped’: What can we expect from the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2024?
‘The scales have tipped’: What can we expect from the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2024? FEATURE
Western arrogance: European royals have deprived these people of their homes, freedom, and dignity and refuse to admit it
Western arrogance: European royals have deprived these people of their homes, freedom, and dignity and refuse to admit it FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Edge of the World: How research in Antarctica will help to decode the secrets of our planet
Edge of the World: How research in Antarctica will help to decode the secrets of our planet FEATURE
‘The scales have tipped’: What can we expect from the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2024?
‘The scales have tipped’: What can we expect from the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2024? FEATURE
Western arrogance: European royals have deprived these people of their homes, freedom, and dignity and refuse to admit it
Western arrogance: European royals have deprived these people of their homes, freedom, and dignity and refuse to admit it FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Elon Musk vs. Media Matters
0:00
25:19
CrossTalk Bullhorns: Western illusions
0:00
26:29
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies