icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Fatal shooting reported at Prague university
21 Dec, 2023 15:36
HomeWorld News

‘Captain America’ arrested at US military base

The armed suspect claimed he had “top secret” information for a general at the Air Force facility
‘Captain America’ arrested at US military base
A cosplayer poses as 'Captain America' at Comic-Con International in San Diego, California, July 22, 2022 ©  Getty Images / Daniel Knighton

A Florida man has been arrested for trying to enter a military base while armed and identifying himself as “Captain America,” according to a criminal complaint published this week. The man, who claimed he had “top secret information,” was in an “extreme state of paranoia and psychosis,” the complaint alleged.

Baruch Roche II drove to the front gate of MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida, in early November, telling security personnel there that he was “Captain America” and that he was an active member of the United States Southern Command (SOCOM), according to the complaint.

Roche insisted that he had a meeting with a “SOCOM general” to provide “top secret information,” the file continued.

Denied access to the facility, Roche “became argumentative” and “threatened to come back every day and look for the officers denying him entry,” the document stated. Air Force personnel placed Roche in handcuffs and discovered an AR-15-style rifle and approximately 125 rounds of ammunition in the trunk of his car, as well as a military identification card naming him as a retired Air Force veteran.

Over 20 dead after multiple ‘active shooter events’ in US – media
Read more
Over 20 dead after multiple ‘active shooter events’ in US – media

“Due to his extreme state of paranoia and psychosis,” Roche was involuntarily hospitalized, the complaint stated.

Roche is charged with one count of attempting to bring a firearm onto a federal facility and faces up to a year in prison if convicted. The state also seized his weapon and ammunition.

Roche’s encounter at MacDill Air Force Base took place less than two weeks after Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey was placed on lockdown amid reports of an active shooter.

Several US military bases have been targeted by mass shooters in recent years, with a Saudi aviation student killing three people and injuring eight others at a Florida naval facility in 2019 and a military veteran threatening to “shoot up” a base before he killed 18 people at a bar and bowling alley in Maine in October.

Top stories

RT Features

‘The Boy’s Word’: How a phenomenally successful Russian TV series has taken Ukraine by storm and infuriated its nationalists
‘The Boy’s Word’: How a phenomenally successful Russian TV series has taken Ukraine by storm and infuriated its nationalists FEATURE
Edge of the World: How research in Antarctica will help to decode the secrets of our planet
Edge of the World: How research in Antarctica will help to decode the secrets of our planet FEATURE
‘The scales have tipped’: What can we expect from the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2024?
‘The scales have tipped’: What can we expect from the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2024? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘The Boy’s Word’: How a phenomenally successful Russian TV series has taken Ukraine by storm and infuriated its nationalists
‘The Boy’s Word’: How a phenomenally successful Russian TV series has taken Ukraine by storm and infuriated its nationalists FEATURE
Edge of the World: How research in Antarctica will help to decode the secrets of our planet
Edge of the World: How research in Antarctica will help to decode the secrets of our planet FEATURE
‘The scales have tipped’: What can we expect from the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2024?
‘The scales have tipped’: What can we expect from the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2024? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of obesity
0:00
25:6
Elon Musk vs. Media Matters
0:00
25:19
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies