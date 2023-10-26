icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Israel’s incursion into Gaza — Live Updates
26 Oct, 2023 01:07
HomeWorld News

Over 20 dead after multiple ‘active shooter events’ in US – media

Police have launched a manhunt and urged residents of Lewiston, Maine to shelter in their homes
Over 20 dead after multiple ‘active shooter events’ in US – media
©  Facebook / Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office

Residents of Lewiston in the US state of Maine have been ordered to shelter in place amid a manhunt for an armed suspect involved in at least two mass shooting incidents, which reportedly claimed at least 22 lives on Wednesday evening.

The suspected shooter, a US-military trained weapons expert with a history of mental health problems, is still at large.

The shooting spree unfolded at Schemengees Bar and Grille and Sparetime Recreation bowling alley in Lewiston, a city of about 36,000 people, at around 7pm local time. Authorities have yet to officially confirm the number of victims, but a local hospital confirmed it was “reacting to a mass casualty, mass shooter event.”

CNN reported that at least 22 people were killed and dozens injured, citing law enforcement sources. ABC News said at least 20 people were killed, while NBC and Fox News reported at least 22 fatalities.

“There is an active shooter in Lewiston. We ask people to shelter in place. Please stay inside your home with the doors locked. Law enforcement is currently investigating at multiple locations,” Maine State Police said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Authorities have released several photos of the suspected shooter, which showed a white male armed with a long rifle, wearing black trousers and a brown top.

“Law enforcement in Androscoggin County are investigating two active shooter events. We are encouraging all businesses to lock down and or close while we investigate,” the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office said in a post on Facebook.

Maine Governor Janet Mills has said that she was briefed on the situation and remains in “close contact with public safety officials,” urging “all people in the area to follow the direction of State and local law enforcement.”

President Joe Biden was also notified of the shootings and “will continue to receive updates” on the situation, according to a senior White House official.

Top stories

RT Features

'Putin has died of a heart attack': Inside the Western media's 'intelligence sources' and their fake news about Russia
'Putin has died of a heart attack': Inside the Western media's 'intelligence sources' and their fake news about Russia FEATURE
Ayodhya’s reincarnation: Massive temple construction brings cultural and economic boom to this rural town from the Ramayana
Ayodhya’s reincarnation: Massive temple construction brings cultural and economic boom to this rural town from the Ramayana FEATURE
‘Auschwitz’ in Latin America: Here’s how one of the closest US allies turned on Israel
‘Auschwitz’ in Latin America: Here’s how one of the closest US allies turned on Israel FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

'Putin has died of a heart attack': Inside the Western media's 'intelligence sources' and their fake news about Russia
'Putin has died of a heart attack': Inside the Western media's 'intelligence sources' and their fake news about Russia FEATURE
Ayodhya’s reincarnation: Massive temple construction brings cultural and economic boom to this rural town from the Ramayana
Ayodhya’s reincarnation: Massive temple construction brings cultural and economic boom to this rural town from the Ramayana FEATURE
‘Auschwitz’ in Latin America: Here’s how one of the closest US allies turned on Israel
‘Auschwitz’ in Latin America: Here’s how one of the closest US allies turned on Israel FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Destroying Gaza
0:00
24:42
The cost of militaries
0:00
24:38
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies