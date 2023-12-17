icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
17 Dec, 2023 10:06
HomeWorld News

Cardinal jailed in Vatican’s ‘trial of the century’

Giovanni Angelo Becciu was found guilty of enabling a property scheme aimed at defrauding the Holy See out of millions of dollars
Cardinal jailed in Vatican’s ‘trial of the century’
FILE PHOTO. Italian Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu (R). ©  Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP

A Vatican court has sentenced Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu to five years and six months behind bars for his role in a scheme involving property in London that is believed to have cost the Holy See millions of dollars. Becciu became the first cardinal to be tried and sent to prison by a Vatican court.

Aside from the 75-year-old, nine other defendants stood trial, with sentences handed down on Saturday totaling 37 years.

According to an article published by the media outlet Vatican News, the high-ranking cleric, who occupied the position of sostituto (substitute) in the Holy See’s Secretariat of State, was also barred from ever holding public office. He must also pay a fine of €8,000. Becciu was found guilty of three counts of embezzlement.

The case, which was launched back in July 2021, and spanned some 856 hearings, revolves around the Vatican’s purchase of a vast property in southwest London’s Chelsea neighborhood, for which the Holy See shelled out approximately $400 million over several years. However, in the end, it had to sell the asset, losing $150 million. Between June 2013 and February 2014, Cardinal Becciu gave the green light to the deal, with hedge fund Athena Capital Global Opportunities Fund acting as an intermediary.

Pope fires anti-LGBTQ bishop READ MORE: Pope fires anti-LGBTQ bishop

The latter entity, headed by Raffaele Mincione, was characterized by a “highly speculative” nature, prosecutors insisted. According to investigators, “funds received for charitable purposes” ended up being invested “in extremely high-risk financial activity and, therefore, toward a goal completely incompatible with that of the original donors.
The value of the London property is believed to have been “grossly overestimated in the documents presented to the Secretariat of State.

The whole affair attracted the attention of the Vatican’s financial watchdogs in 2019, with Pope Francis describing it as a “scandal” at the time.

The cardinal has consistently denied all charges against him, with his lawyer stating on Saturday that he would appeal the verdict. Mincione also insisted on his innocence, adding that claims of an “inflated price” were never substantiated.

In a separate episode, the Cardinal paid some €570,000 ($622,000) out of the Vatican’s coffers to a security consultant for fictitious services. The money was meant to go toward the “liberation of a religious sister, a victim of kidnapping in Africa,” but was instead apparently spent on fashion clothing items and luxury hotels.

The cleric was also found guilty of embezzling an additional €125,000 ($136,000) by transferring Vatican funds to a cooperative run by brother Antonino Becciu, ostensibly for charitable purposes.

Top stories

RT Features

The price of ‘victory’: How Israel created one of its own worst enemies
The price of ‘victory’: How Israel created one of its own worst enemies FEATURE
Excitement grows for Games of the Future as trophy orbits Earth aboard ISS
Excitement grows for Games of the Future as trophy orbits Earth aboard ISS FEATURE
‘Nothing is more precious than human lives’: This Indian director conquered Russia with stories from his homeland
‘Nothing is more precious than human lives’: This Indian director conquered Russia with stories from his homeland FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The price of ‘victory’: How Israel created one of its own worst enemies
The price of ‘victory’: How Israel created one of its own worst enemies FEATURE
Excitement grows for Games of the Future as trophy orbits Earth aboard ISS
Excitement grows for Games of the Future as trophy orbits Earth aboard ISS FEATURE
‘Nothing is more precious than human lives’: This Indian director conquered Russia with stories from his homeland
‘Nothing is more precious than human lives’: This Indian director conquered Russia with stories from his homeland FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Free to harm? John Kiriakou, former CIA officer
0:00
29:35
Gaza Slaughter: The US is complicit in ethnic cleansing and genocide – Dennis Kucinich
0:00
29:32
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies