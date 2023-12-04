icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
4 Dec, 2023 06:17
HomeWorld News

Susan Sarandon apologizes for ‘anti-Semitic’ speech

The award-winning actress said her choice of words at a protest event was “a terrible mistake”
Susan Sarandon apologizes for ‘anti-Semitic’ speech
Susan Sarandon at the BCN Film Festival on April 24, 2023 in Barcelona, Spain ©  Cesc Maymo / Stringer via Getty Images

Oscar-winning actress Susan Sarandon has apologized for the remarks she made during a speech at a pro-Palestine protest, which critics saw as anti-Semitic.

During a rally in New York City last month, Sarandon said: “There are a lot of people that are afraid, that are afraid of being Jewish at this time, and are getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country.”

She also joined the crowd in chanting “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” which many interpret as a call for the destruction of Israel.

The comments immediately drew a backlash and resulted in Sarandon being dropped by her talent agency.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, the Hollywood star wrote that the “phrasing was a terrible mistake, as it implies that until recently Jews have been strangers to persecution, when the opposite is true.”

Oscar-winning actress canceled over Israel comments
Read more
Oscar-winning actress canceled over Israel comments

“I deeply regret diminishing this realist and hurting people with this comment,” she continued, adding that her intention was to speak against “bigotry of all kinds.” 

Sarandon is an ardent supporter of the Palestinian cause and has strongly advocated for a ceasefire in Gaza. Last month she came under fire for sharing social media posts by Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters, a vocal critic of Israel.

Since the beginning of the Hamas-Israel war on October 7, several celebrities, including Melissa Barrera, who starred in the Scream franchise, and fashion model Bella Hadid, have been dropped from projects for their pro-Palestinian stance.

Top stories

RT Features

The antidote to attempts at cancelling Russia: How a 2000s pop hit, fur hats and Slavic style have captivated Western youngsters
The antidote to attempts at cancelling Russia: How a 2000s pop hit, fur hats and Slavic style have captivated Western youngsters FEATURE
Jihad from the deep: Can Israel handle this secret advantage of Hamas?
Jihad from the deep: Can Israel handle this secret advantage of Hamas? FEATURE
Russia seizes the initiative: Has the Ukraine conflict entered its endgame?
Russia seizes the initiative: Has the Ukraine conflict entered its endgame? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The antidote to attempts at cancelling Russia: How a 2000s pop hit, fur hats and Slavic style have captivated Western youngsters
The antidote to attempts at cancelling Russia: How a 2000s pop hit, fur hats and Slavic style have captivated Western youngsters FEATURE
Jihad from the deep: Can Israel handle this secret advantage of Hamas?
Jihad from the deep: Can Israel handle this secret advantage of Hamas? FEATURE
Russia seizes the initiative: Has the Ukraine conflict entered its endgame?
Russia seizes the initiative: Has the Ukraine conflict entered its endgame? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk Bullhorns: Kissinger's legacy
0:00
25:54
Laos: Legacy of cluster bombs
0:00
25:10
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies