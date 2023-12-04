Susan Sarandon apologizes for ‘anti-Semitic’ speech

The award-winning actress said her choice of words at a protest event was “a terrible mistake”

Oscar-winning actress Susan Sarandon has apologized for the remarks she made during a speech at a pro-Palestine protest, which critics saw as anti-Semitic.

During a rally in New York City last month, Sarandon said: “There are a lot of people that are afraid, that are afraid of being Jewish at this time, and are getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country.”

She also joined the crowd in chanting “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” which many interpret as a call for the destruction of Israel.

The comments immediately drew a backlash and resulted in Sarandon being dropped by her talent agency.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, the Hollywood star wrote that the “phrasing was a terrible mistake, as it implies that until recently Jews have been strangers to persecution, when the opposite is true.”

“I deeply regret diminishing this realist and hurting people with this comment,” she continued, adding that her intention was to speak against “bigotry of all kinds.”

Sarandon is an ardent supporter of the Palestinian cause and has strongly advocated for a ceasefire in Gaza. Last month she came under fire for sharing social media posts by Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters, a vocal critic of Israel.

Since the beginning of the Hamas-Israel war on October 7, several celebrities, including Melissa Barrera, who starred in the Scream franchise, and fashion model Bella Hadid, have been dropped from projects for their pro-Palestinian stance.