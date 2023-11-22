Oscar-winning actress canceled over Israel comments

Hollywood actress Susan Sarandon has been dropped by her talent agency after criticizing Israel at a pro-Palestine rally last weekend, a spokesman for the agency confirmed. The star also came under fire for sharing social media posts by Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters, a vocal critic of Israel’s war in Gaza.

In a statement on Tuesday, United Talent Agency (UTA) told Deadline it would no longer work with the Oscar-winning actress after she spoke at a pro-Palestine protest in New York. In particular, Sarandon drew criticism for stating: “There are a lot of people afraid of being Jewish at this time, and are getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country.”

“People are questioning, people are standing up, people are educating themselves, people are stepping away from brainwashing that started when they were kids,” she told attendees at the rally, going on to thank “the Jewish community who’s come out to have our backs.”

Sarandon also went on to share a pro-Palestine message from Pink Floyd bassist Roger Waters, who has frequently condemned Israel’s policies toward the Palestinans over the years. Though critics have labeled the musician antisemitic, he has repeatedly rejected the charge.

UTA’s decision to part ways with Sarandon is the latest controversy linked to the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas in the world of entertainment. Last month, a senior official at the CAA talent agency, Maha Dakhil, resigned her position after suggesting Israel was committing “genocide” in a social media post. She later deleted the message from her account, however, saying she had “made a mistake.”

Soon after Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel, which killed some 1,200 people and took more than 200 hostage, CAA issued a statement declaring that it “stands with the people of Israel” and condemned “horrific acts of terrorism.”

Actress Melissa Barrera, who had been tapped for the lead role in the upcoming horror flick ‘Scream VI,’ was also reportedly fired from the production over pro-Palestine social media activity, according to Variety and the Hollywood Reporter. The entertainer had reportedly posted “I too come from a colonized country” while sharing a Mexican flag emoji, adding “Palestine WILL be free.”