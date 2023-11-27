icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
27 Nov, 2023 18:22
HomeWorld News

Gaza truce extended by two days

Qatar, Hamas, and the US have confirmed the extension, though Israel has not
Gaza truce extended by two days
FILE PHOTO: An aerial view of buildings destroyed by Israeli air strikes in the Jabalia camp for Palestinian refugees in Gaza City. ©  Yahya HASSOUNA / AFP

The ‘humanitarian pause’ in the Israel-Gaza conflict, due to expire on Monday evening, has been extended by another 48 hours, according to the foreign ministry of Qatar, which mediated the deal.

“The State of Qatar announces, as part of the ongoing mediation, an agreement has been reached to extend the humanitarian pause for an additional two days in the Gaza Strip,” foreign ministry spokesman Majid al-Ansari said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Shortly thereafter, Hamas issued a statement confirming that the truce had been extended, crediting Qatar and Egypt for the mediation. 

“I hope we can extend until we reach the end of this war and aggression on our people in Gaza,” Ghazi Hamad, a member of the group’s political bureau, told Al Jazeera.

Israel has not commented on the extension yet. However, a White House official told AJ that West Jerusalem had agreed to it. According to the Qatar-based state-funded outlet, the extension was approved in exchange for the release of 20 more Israelis held hostage by Hamas since October 7.

Qatar also announced it was sending five more cargo planes, carrying some 156 tons of humanitarian aid for Gaza, to the Egyptian city of El-Arish. 

Netanyahu issues post-truce threat to Hamas
Read more
Netanyahu issues post-truce threat to Hamas

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared war on Hamas after the surprise attack that claimed the lives of an estimated 1,200 Israelis and resulted in about 240 being taken to Gaza as captives. 

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) bombed Gaza for weeks, before sending ground forces into the enclave. Over 16,000 Palestinians have been killed during the conflict, according to local authorities.

A ‘humanitarian pause’ was arranged last week, amid growing international pressure on Israel. Hamas has since released 39 Israeli hostages, as well as two dozen more captives under a separate arrangement. Israel has released 117 imprisoned Palestinians.

Netanyahu and his government have vowed to resume the war “with full military power” once the truce expires, however.

“We will not stop until we achieve our goals: the destruction of Hamas and bringing home the hostages from Gaza to Israel,” Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said last week.

Top stories

RT Features

The green scam: How electric vehicles harm the environment that they’re supposed to save
The green scam: How electric vehicles harm the environment that they’re supposed to save FEATURE
Ages of terror: Here’s why Africans hate France 
Ages of terror: Here’s why Africans hate France  FEATURE
Israeli billions, Mossad and Houthi revenge: Why was a cargo ship seized in the Red Sea?
Israeli billions, Mossad and Houthi revenge: Why was a cargo ship seized in the Red Sea? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The green scam: How electric vehicles harm the environment that they’re supposed to save
The green scam: How electric vehicles harm the environment that they’re supposed to save FEATURE
Ages of terror: Here’s why Africans hate France 
Ages of terror: Here’s why Africans hate France  FEATURE
Israeli billions, Mossad and Houthi revenge: Why was a cargo ship seized in the Red Sea?
Israeli billions, Mossad and Houthi revenge: Why was a cargo ship seized in the Red Sea? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Almost 1 billion people are starving: Why is world hunger spiraling out of control?
0:00
28:10
CrossTalk Bullhorns: After ceasefire?
0:00
26:16
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies