icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Ukraine conflict could have ended in Spring 2022 – Kiev's top MP
24 Nov, 2023 21:15
HomeWorld News

Russian evacuees brought home from Gaza

More than 100 people have arrived on a charter flight to Moscow ahead of a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war
Russian evacuees brought home from Gaza
Russians evacuated from the Gaza Strip arrive in Cairo to board a charter flight to Moscow on Friday. ©  Russian Emergencies Ministry

Russia has repatriated 103 evacuees from the Gaza Strip on a charter flight to Moscow that was completed just before a four-day ceasefire began in Israel’s war with Hamas.

The Russian nationals were brought home on an Ilyushin-76 transport plane on Friday morning, according to a statement by Russia’s Emergencies Ministry (EMERCOM). More than 100 Russians were evacuated from Gaza into Egypt in the past 24 hours.

Such evacuations have been carried out over the past two weeks amid a conflict that has left more than 14,000 people dead in the Palestinian enclave. Over 900 people – including 639 Russian citizens and 271 Palestinian relatives – have requested Moscow’s help in fleeing the war zone.

More than 750 Russian evacuees have been brought out so far, and some 650 have been flown back to Moscow, according to the latest EMERCOM figures. Over 300 children have been transported on the evacuation flights.

READ MORE: Moscow thanks Cairo for help evacuating nationals from Gaza

The temporary ceasefire began on Friday morning after weeks of negotiations brokered by Qatar’s government. Hamas released 24 of the approximately 240 hostages taken during its October 7 attacks on villages in southern Israel. Among them were 13 Israelis, ten Thai farm workers, and a Filipino. In exchange, 39 Palestinians were reportedly released from Israeli jails. The halt to combat operations is also expected to allow for increased deliveries of food, fuel, and other humanitarian aid into besieged Gaza.

READ MORE: Short ceasefire, long fight – Israel

Top stories

RT Features

The green scam: How electric vehicles harm the environment that they’re supposed to save
The green scam: How electric vehicles harm the environment that they’re supposed to save FEATURE
Ages of terror: Here’s why Africans hate France 
Ages of terror: Here’s why Africans hate France  FEATURE
Israeli billions, Mossad and Houthi revenge: Why was a cargo ship seized in the Red Sea?
Israeli billions, Mossad and Houthi revenge: Why was a cargo ship seized in the Red Sea? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The green scam: How electric vehicles harm the environment that they’re supposed to save
The green scam: How electric vehicles harm the environment that they’re supposed to save FEATURE
Ages of terror: Here’s why Africans hate France 
Ages of terror: Here’s why Africans hate France  FEATURE
Israeli billions, Mossad and Houthi revenge: Why was a cargo ship seized in the Red Sea?
Israeli billions, Mossad and Houthi revenge: Why was a cargo ship seized in the Red Sea? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Context matters
0:00
26:20
The cost of AI development
0:00
24:42
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies