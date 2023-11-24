Russian evacuees brought home from Gaza

More than 100 people have arrived on a charter flight to Moscow ahead of a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war

Russia has repatriated 103 evacuees from the Gaza Strip on a charter flight to Moscow that was completed just before a four-day ceasefire began in Israel’s war with Hamas.

The Russian nationals were brought home on an Ilyushin-76 transport plane on Friday morning, according to a statement by Russia’s Emergencies Ministry (EMERCOM). More than 100 Russians were evacuated from Gaza into Egypt in the past 24 hours.

Such evacuations have been carried out over the past two weeks amid a conflict that has left more than 14,000 people dead in the Palestinian enclave. Over 900 people – including 639 Russian citizens and 271 Palestinian relatives – have requested Moscow’s help in fleeing the war zone.

More than 750 Russian evacuees have been brought out so far, and some 650 have been flown back to Moscow, according to the latest EMERCOM figures. Over 300 children have been transported on the evacuation flights.

The temporary ceasefire began on Friday morning after weeks of negotiations brokered by Qatar’s government. Hamas released 24 of the approximately 240 hostages taken during its October 7 attacks on villages in southern Israel. Among them were 13 Israelis, ten Thai farm workers, and a Filipino. In exchange, 39 Palestinians were reportedly released from Israeli jails. The halt to combat operations is also expected to allow for increased deliveries of food, fuel, and other humanitarian aid into besieged Gaza.