icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
21 Nov, 2023 17:03
HomeRussia & FSU

Moscow thanks Cairo for help evacuating nationals from Gaza

More than 500 Russians and their family members have already been able to leave the Palestinian enclave
Moscow thanks Cairo for help evacuating nationals from Gaza
FILE PHOTO: Russian nationals evacuated from Gaza are seen at the Moscow Domodedovo airport, on November 15, 2023. ©  Sputnik / Maksim Blinov

Cooperation with Egypt has helped to resolve many “difficult issues” linked to the evacuation of Russians from the Gaza Strip, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

Some 900 Russian nationals and their Palestinian family members have requested Moscow’s assistance in leaving Gaza due to the conflict. The evacuation has been ongoing for more than a week through the Rafah border crossing with Egypt.

“I cannot help but once again express my deepest gratitude to [Egyptian] President [Abdel Fattah] el-Sisi and all Egyptian colleagues for the help in resolving many difficult issues linked to the reception of the Russian nationals that got out of the conflict zone and their further travel to Russia,” Putin told an online BRICS summit that was also joined by the Egyptian president and some other Middle Eastern leaders, among others.

The first group of evacuees left on November 12. Since that time, as many as 558 Russian nationals and their families have been evacuated from Gaza, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement last Sunday. The evacuees go first to the Egyptian capital and then fly to Russia on board special Emergencies Ministry aircraft. The Russian government has flown 408 of them from Cairo to Moscow so far.

Moscow provides update on evacuation of Russians from Gaza
Read more
Moscow provides update on evacuation of Russians from Gaza

The Russian president also pointed to the need for humanitarian pauses in Gaza, which he said were required for “continued efforts to free the hostages” taken by the Hamas militants as well as “evacuation of civilians and foreign nationals.”

Achieving “a truly lasting and sustainable ceasefire” is “the most pressing task” of the moment, Putin said. The Israeli military operation in the Palestinian enclave has been continuing for more than a month.

West Jerusalem launched the campaign in response to a surprise attack by Hamas that killed some 1,200 Israelis, mostly civilians, on October 7. Since that time, the Gaza death toll linked to Israeli bombardments and the accompanying ground operation has risen to 13,000, according to local health authorities.

In his speech on Tuesday, Putin said it was most important to prevent the conflict from spreading beyond Gaza and dragging in other nations in the region.

Top stories

RT Features

Israeli billions, Mossad and Houthi revenge: Why was a cargo ship seized in the Red Sea?
Israeli billions, Mossad and Houthi revenge: Why was a cargo ship seized in the Red Sea? FEATURE
The heart of Moscow, Russian nature, and a Kalashnikov in your hands: How to experience Russia in one week
The heart of Moscow, Russian nature, and a Kalashnikov in your hands: How to experience Russia in one week FEATURE
‘Tribal’ supercop: This policewoman goes the extra mile to fight militants and drug mafia
‘Tribal’ supercop: This policewoman goes the extra mile to fight militants and drug mafia FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Israeli billions, Mossad and Houthi revenge: Why was a cargo ship seized in the Red Sea?
Israeli billions, Mossad and Houthi revenge: Why was a cargo ship seized in the Red Sea? FEATURE
The heart of Moscow, Russian nature, and a Kalashnikov in your hands: How to experience Russia in one week
The heart of Moscow, Russian nature, and a Kalashnikov in your hands: How to experience Russia in one week FEATURE
‘Tribal’ supercop: This policewoman goes the extra mile to fight militants and drug mafia
‘Tribal’ supercop: This policewoman goes the extra mile to fight militants and drug mafia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
War funding double standard - Gaza, Israel, Ukraine
0:00
26:40
Thailand elections
0:00
25:22
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies