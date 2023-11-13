Macron explains ‘killing babies’ remark to Israeli president

The French leader did not intend to accuse Israel of deliberately harming Palestinian civilians, Isaac Herzog said

French President Emmanuel Macron has appeared to backtrack on his comments about Israeli strikes killing scores of civilians in Gaza, which he made in an interview with BBC on Friday while calling for a ceasefire.

The remarks were met with backlash from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who accused Macron of making “a serious mistake, factually and morally,” while the Israeli President said that the remarks “caused much pain and upset in Israel.”

On Sunday, the French leader initiated a phone call with Isaac Herzog to clarify his position saying that he “did not intend to accuse Israel of intentionally harming innocent civilians,” according to Herzog’s office.

Macron also reiterated his support for Israel’s right to self-defense and his commitment to securing the release of the hostages held in Gaza, explaining that his comments were “made in reference to the humanitarian situation.”

Herzog reportedly reassured his French counterpart that Israel was taking “all possible measures to prevent harm to uninvolved civilians” and shifted the blame for civilian deaths on Hamas.

On Friday, Emmanuel Macron told the BBC that he “clearly condemns” the Hamas attack on Israel. However, he also said that “de facto – today – civilians are bombed... these babies, these ladies, these old people are bombed and killed,” pointing out that “there is no reason for that and no legitimacy,” urging Israel to stop. He added that a humanitarian ceasefire was the only solution to protect all civilians in Gaza.

Benjamin Netanyahu was quick to respond, arguing that Israel was “truly doing everything to minimize harm to civilians” and urged the Western leader not to bow to pressure from those calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Israel launched an unprecedented military bombardment of the densely populated Palestinian enclave in retaliation for Hamas attack on its territory that left around 1,200 of its citizens dead.

Over 11,000 Palestinian civilians have been killed in more than four weeks of artillery and airstrikes in Gaza, with more than 8,000 being women and children, according to health officials in the Hamas-controlled Palestinian enclave.

On Sunday, the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said that amid Israeli attacks, al-Quds Hospital, the second largest medical facility in Gaza, has ceased operations due to a fuel shortage and power outage. It blamed the international community and signatories of the Fourth Geneva Convention for neglecting the complete breakdown of Gaza’s healthcare system and the resulting dire humanitarian crisis.