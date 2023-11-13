icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Relentless bombing, urban combat, countless deaths: Live Updates on Israel-Hamas war
13 Nov, 2023 02:16
HomeWorld News

Macron explains ‘killing babies’ remark to Israeli president

The French leader did not intend to accuse Israel of deliberately harming Palestinian civilians, Isaac Herzog said
Macron explains ‘killing babies’ remark to Israeli president
FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron meets Israeli President Isaac Herzog in Jerusalem on October 24, 2023. ©  GPO - Handout / Anadolu via Getty Images

French President Emmanuel Macron has appeared to backtrack on his comments about Israeli strikes killing scores of civilians in Gaza, which he made in an interview with BBC on Friday while calling for a ceasefire.

The remarks were met with backlash from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who accused Macron of making “a serious mistake, factually and morally,” while the Israeli President said that the remarks “caused much pain and upset in Israel.”

On Sunday, the French leader initiated a phone call with Isaac Herzog to clarify his position saying that he “did not intend to accuse Israel of intentionally harming innocent civilians,” according to Herzog’s office.

Macron made ‘moral mistake’ – Netanyahu READ MORE: Macron made ‘moral mistake’ – Netanyahu

Macron also reiterated his support for Israel’s right to self-defense and his commitment to securing the release of the hostages held in Gaza, explaining that his comments were “made in reference to the humanitarian situation.” 

Herzog reportedly reassured his French counterpart that Israel was taking “all possible measures to prevent harm to uninvolved civilians” and shifted the blame for civilian deaths on Hamas.

On Friday, Emmanuel Macron told the BBC that he “clearly condemns” the Hamas attack on Israel. However, he also said that “de facto – today – civilians are bombed... these babies, these ladies, these old people are bombed and killed,” pointing out that “there is no reason for that and no legitimacy,” urging Israel to stop. He added that a humanitarian ceasefire was the only solution to protect all civilians in Gaza. 

‘Stop killing babies,’ Macron tells Israel READ MORE: ‘Stop killing babies,’ Macron tells Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu was quick to respond, arguing that Israel was “truly doing everything to minimize harm to civilians” and urged the Western leader not to bow to pressure from those calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. 

Israel launched an unprecedented military bombardment of the densely populated Palestinian enclave in retaliation for Hamas attack on its territory that left around 1,200 of its citizens dead.

Over 11,000 Palestinian civilians have been killed in more than four weeks of artillery and airstrikes in Gaza, with more than 8,000 being women and children, according to health officials in the Hamas-controlled Palestinian enclave.

On Sunday, the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said that amid Israeli attacks, al-Quds Hospital, the second largest medical facility in Gaza, has ceased operations due to a fuel shortage and power outage. It blamed the international community and signatories of the Fourth Geneva Convention for neglecting the complete breakdown of Gaza’s healthcare system and the resulting dire humanitarian crisis.

Top stories

RT Features

Angola Avante: How this proud African nation destroyed the oldest colonial empire
Angola Avante: How this proud African nation destroyed the oldest colonial empire FEATURE
‘Terrorist’ economy: Washington is prepared to create a new financial disaster for the whole world
‘Terrorist’ economy: Washington is prepared to create a new financial disaster for the whole world FEATURE
‘Israel targets journalists intentionally’: Gaza reporters share their stories with RT
‘Israel targets journalists intentionally’: Gaza reporters share their stories with RT FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Angola Avante: How this proud African nation destroyed the oldest colonial empire
Angola Avante: How this proud African nation destroyed the oldest colonial empire FEATURE
‘Terrorist’ economy: Washington is prepared to create a new financial disaster for the whole world
‘Terrorist’ economy: Washington is prepared to create a new financial disaster for the whole world FEATURE
‘Israel targets journalists intentionally’: Gaza reporters share their stories with RT
‘Israel targets journalists intentionally’: Gaza reporters share their stories with RT FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Resistance & persistence ? Ramzy Baroud, non-resident senior research fellow, CIGA, Istanbul Zaim University
0:00
29:26
The Palestine laboratory
0:00
27:48
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies