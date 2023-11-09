Prominent Spanish politician shot in face

Alejo Vidal-Quadras survived the incident and has been transported to hospital, reports say

Alejo Vidal-Quadras, the former leader of Spain’s center-right People’s Party in the region of Catalonia, was shot in the face in the wealthy Salamanca area of Madrid on Thursday afternoon, police have indicated. The 78-year-old survived the incident, reports say, and has been transported to a hospital in the Spanish capital.

The incident, described in media reports as an “execution-style shooting,” is thought to have been carried out by a single gunman at a point-blank range, who escaped from the scene on a motorcycle, according to The Mirror. The shooting occurred at about 1.30pm local time (2.30pm GMT), Reuters said.

Police have requested that any dash cam or security cameras that may have captured the shooting be handed over to authorities in a bid to identify the suspect.

Vidal-Quadras, who was conscious when transported to hospital, is undergoing emergency surgery, ABC.es reported. He was shot shortly after leaving a mass, the publication added, and was on his way to a demonstration at the nearby European Parliament headquarters.

In the hours before the shooting, Vidal-Quadras had posted on social media about a possible amnesty for Catalonian separatists if they would offer support to a new socialist-led government in Madrid. The “infamous pact,” Vidal-Quadras said, would “crush the rule of law in Spain” which he said would turn the EU country into a “totalitarian tyranny.”

He added that “we Spaniards will not allow it.”

Police sources have confirmed to the EFE news agency that, despite Vidal-Quadras surviving the shooting, the incident is being investigated by a homicide unit. No arrests have yet been made.

EFE also reported that authorities are probing whether the shooting “was commissioned by a professional.”