Palestinian Authority sounds alarm over ‘genocide’

Israeli forces are bombing Gaza with the stated goal of obliterating Hamas

The Palestinian Authority’s Foreign Ministry has warned of the risk of “manifestations of genocide” during the Israeli retaliation against Hamas, after the militant group launched a deadly raid into southern Israel last week.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Palestinian Authority explained the efforts of Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki and his diplomatic corps to rally international support for Palestinians by exposing “the crimes of the occupation and the manifestations of genocide committed against our people in the Gaza Strip.”

In the wake of the Hamas incursion, the ministry said it wants to prevent Israel from “exploiting the support of international parties” to “invade the Gaza Strip… and liquidate the Palestinian cause.”

Hamas overwhelmed Israeli defenses along the Gaza border on Saturday with a combination of subterfuge and unexpected tactics. Hundreds of Hamas fighters breached the border wall and attacked dozens of military bases and civilian settlements in southern Israel, killing and injuring Israelis and taking scores of hostages.

The Israeli government reacted to the worst breach of national security in five decades by declaring war on Hamas, setting the obliteration of “animal terrorists” as its goal. The Palestinian Authority is controlled by Fatah, a faction that rivals Hamas.

Gaza, which is controlled by Hamas, has been cut off from basic supplies such as electricity and water, and has been subjected to intense bombardment this week. Images from the territory showed buildings flattened by Israeli airstrikes.

The Israel Defense Forces could soon launch a ground operation in Gaza. According to Axios, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu informed US President Joe Biden of his intention to do so on Monday.

Israeli authorities have reported 1,200 deaths among their citizens as of Wednesday. The death toll in Gaza was reported by the local health services to be at least 950 by the same day.