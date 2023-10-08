icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Egyptian police officer kills two Israeli tourists

An Egyptian citizen was also killed in the same incident in Alexandria, reports say
People sit on concrete blocks positioned as a defence against rising Mediterranean sea levels along the Corniche of Alexandria, the seconds largest city in Egypt © Getty Images / John Wreford/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Two Israeli tourists and an Egyptian citizen were killed on Sunday when an Egyptian police officer opened fire on Israeli tourists in the Mansheya area of the city of Alexandria in Egypt, according to RT Arabic, which cites an official from the African country’s security service.

“Two members of an Israeli tourist group were killed, one of the Egyptians, and another was injured,” an Egyptian security source told RT Arabic. “The police officer was immediately arrested and legal measures are being taken against him. The injured person was transferred to the hospital for treatment.”

The police officer believed to be responsible for the shooting is understood to have used his personal firearm in the attack, which took place close to the popular tourist stop Pompey’s Pillar.

It was also reported that the victims were part of an Israeli sightseeing group on a tour bus. Footage circulating on social media appears to show at least three ambulances at the scene, with onlookers viewing developments from behind police barriers.

The Israeli foreign ministry confirmed the deaths of two of its citizens in a statement on Sunday.

“This morning during a visit of Israeli tourists in Alexandria, Egypt, a local opened fire at them, murdering two Israeli citizens and their Egyptian guide,” it said. “In addition, there is a wounded Israeli in moderate condition.”

The attack comes a day after Palestinian militants launched an incursion into Israel from Gaza. Egypt and Israel achieved a peace accord decades ago and the African country has often participated in mediation talks in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

However, anti-Israeli sentiment remains high in the North African country – particularly around situations of violence between Israelis and Palestinians.


