icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
WATCH AND READ IN FULL: Putin’s Valdai Discussion Club speech
6 Oct, 2023 20:59
HomeWorld News

US indicts ex-soldier for offering defense secrets to China

A former sergeant has been accused of trying to pass state secrets to Beijing’s security services
US indicts ex-soldier for offering defense secrets to China
The 109th Military Intelligence Battalion at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington holds a change of command ceremony in April 2019. ©  Sidney Lee / US Army

A former US Army sergeant has been arrested upon his return to the country from Hong Kong and accused of trying to provide classified military information to China’s security services.

Joseph Daniel Schmidt, 29, was apprehended by federal agents at the San Francisco airport on Friday, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) said in a statement. He was an active-duty soldier from 2015 to 2020, ending his service at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in the Seattle area, where he worked in the 109th Military Intelligence Battalion.

After leaving the military, Schmidt sent messages to Beijing’s consulate in Türkiye and to Chinese intelligence services offering to give them US defense secrets, the DOJ said. He traveled to Hong Kong in March 2020 and allegedly continued trying to pass on classified information that he had retained from his former job.

US sailors accused of spying for China
Read more
US sailors accused of spying for China

Prosecutors said Schmidt offered to give the Chinese authorities a device that enables access to secure US military computer networks. He remained in China until flying from Hong Kong to San Francisco this week.

“Members of our military take a sworn oath to defend our country and the Constitution,” DOJ prosecutor Tessa Gorman said. “In that context, the alleged actions of this former military member are shocking – not only attempting to provide national defense information, but also information that would assist a foreign adversary to gain access to Department of Defense secure computer networks.”

The DOJ made no mention of Schmidt’s possible motive and didn’t say what, if any, compensation he requested from his Chinese contacts. His job in military intelligence gave him access to information marked “secret” and “top secret.”

Schmidt faces two felony charges for retaining national defense information and attempting to deliver state secrets to someone else. Both crimes are punishable by up to ten years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

READ MORE: Chinese ‘spy balloon’ wasn’t spying – US military chief

Schmidt’s arrest comes two months after the DOJ indicted two US Navy sailors in California for allegedly giving military secrets, including information on weapons systems and ship positions, to Chinese intelligence agents.

READ MORE: British officials warned about ‘glamorous women’ in China – media

 

Top stories

RT Features

A deadly bite: Why free medicine doesn't help against an epidemic claiming 3,000 lives in just one country every year
A deadly bite: Why free medicine doesn't help against an epidemic claiming 3,000 lives in just one country every year FEATURE
Payback time, Your Majesty: Will the British Army be brought to justice for its actions in Africa?
Payback time, Your Majesty: Will the British Army be brought to justice for its actions in Africa? FEATURE
Jihad against colonialism: The mysterious link between global Islam, India and the Russian Revolution
Jihad against colonialism: The mysterious link between global Islam, India and the Russian Revolution FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

A deadly bite: Why free medicine doesn't help against an epidemic claiming 3,000 lives in just one country every year
A deadly bite: Why free medicine doesn't help against an epidemic claiming 3,000 lives in just one country every year FEATURE
Payback time, Your Majesty: Will the British Army be brought to justice for its actions in Africa?
Payback time, Your Majesty: Will the British Army be brought to justice for its actions in Africa? FEATURE
Jihad against colonialism: The mysterious link between global Islam, India and the Russian Revolution
Jihad against colonialism: The mysterious link between global Islam, India and the Russian Revolution FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Kamchatka: Land of Fire-Breathing Giants
0:00
28:17
CrossTalk: Kiev's dilemma
0:00
24:47
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies