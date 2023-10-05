icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5 Oct, 2023 20:05
HomeWorld News

US frets over possible ‘lapse’ in Ukraine aid

The Biden administration has again warned about the impact of possibly disrupting the flow of military and economic aid to Kiev
US frets over possible ‘lapse’ in Ukraine aid
Ukrainian troops conduct training last month at a shooting range behind the front lines. ©  Narciso Contreras/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

US President Joe Biden’s administration has again sounded the alarm over the potentially devastating consequences if lawmakers fail to prevent a disruption to Washington’s massive military and economic aid to help Ukraine defeat Russian forces.

“As the Congress works through its various mechanisms and procedures, we cannot under any circumstances allow America’s support for Ukraine to be interrupted,” US State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters on Wednesday in Washington. “A lapse in support for even a short period of time could make all the difference in the battlefield.”

Patel made his comments amid concern that disarray in Congress, where the US House speaker was ousted for the first time in history on Tuesday, could delay legislative approval of Biden’s request for an additional $24 billion in Ukraine aid. At least one leading candidate to replace McCarthy, Representative Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), has publicly opposed more spending on aid to Kiev. Some Republicans reportedly revolted against McCarthy after hearing that the then-speaker had promised Biden that more Ukraine spending would be approved after the issue was left out of last week’s stopgap spending bill.

Biden demands uninterrupted cash flow to Ukraine
Read more
Biden demands uninterrupted cash flow to Ukraine

Biden administration officials have privately admitted that only weeks remain before a potential lapse in US funding for Ukraine, which would create serious problems for Kiev’s forces on the battlefield, CNN reported on Wednesday. Biden, who plans to make a speech about the importance of Ukraine aid, told reporters on Wednesday that he may find another way to keep the weaponry and money flowing to Kiev without getting legislation passed in Congress.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian leaders are reportedly “freaking out” over the potential loss of US funding. “For us, it is a disaster,” Ukrainian MP Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze told Politico on Wednesday. The Wall Street Journal reported that Kiev currently has enough money to last through October. Ukrainian MP Yaroslav Zheleznia complained that Kiev has become a hostage to Washington’s “internal politics.”

The Pentagon said on Tuesday that it has remaining approvals to send about $5.4 billion worth of military aid to Ukraine. Just $1.6 billion remains for replenishing US weapons stocks that were donated to Kiev. “We have enough funding authorities to meet Ukraine’s battlefield needs for just a little bit longer, but we need Congress to act to ensure there is no disruption in our support,” Pentagon spokesman Sabrina Singh told reporters.

READ MORE: Ukrainians ‘freaking out’ over US funding ‘disaster’ – Politico

Top stories

RT Features

A deadly bite: Why free medicine doesn't help against an epidemic claiming 3,000 lives in just one country every year
A deadly bite: Why free medicine doesn't help against an epidemic claiming 3,000 lives in just one country every year FEATURE
Payback time, Your Majesty: Will the British Army be brought to justice for its actions in Africa?
Payback time, Your Majesty: Will the British Army be brought to justice for its actions in Africa? FEATURE
Jihad against colonialism: The mysterious link between global Islam, India and the Russian Revolution
Jihad against colonialism: The mysterious link between global Islam, India and the Russian Revolution FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

A deadly bite: Why free medicine doesn't help against an epidemic claiming 3,000 lives in just one country every year
A deadly bite: Why free medicine doesn't help against an epidemic claiming 3,000 lives in just one country every year FEATURE
Payback time, Your Majesty: Will the British Army be brought to justice for its actions in Africa?
Payback time, Your Majesty: Will the British Army be brought to justice for its actions in Africa? FEATURE
Jihad against colonialism: The mysterious link between global Islam, India and the Russian Revolution
Jihad against colonialism: The mysterious link between global Islam, India and the Russian Revolution FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of wind energy
0:00
23:19
CrossTalk: Waning support 
0:00
26:17
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies