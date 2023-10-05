icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5 Oct, 2023 13:35
HomeWorld News

White House officials privately admit Ukraine funding problems – CNN

The Biden administration is reportedly looking for ways to keep money flowing to Ukraine even if Congress does not support further aid
White House officials privately admit Ukraine funding problems – CNN
FILE PHOTO. A man with a Ukrainian flag stands in front of the White House © Getty Images / Samuel Corum

Senior White House officials have privately admitted that only weeks remain before the halt in US funding to Ukraine will result in serious battlefield issues for Kiev’s forces, CNN reported on Wednesday, citing sources within the administration of President Joe Biden. 

The report comes after the US Congress last week omitted any funds for Ukraine in a last-minute 45-day stopgap government spending bill following pushback from Republican senators. Legislators now have until November 17 to approve a long-term funding bill, and a growing portion of the GOP is adamant about not sending any more US taxpayer dollars to Kiev. 

Top US officials have continued to call on Congress to urgently approve additional funds for Ukraine’s war effort and have repeatedly warned about the dangers of halting financial support for Kiev.  

While publicly officials say they are convinced the majority of Americans support sustained assistance for Ukraine, CNN reported that privately they are concerned that Congress may ultimately fail to include any additional funding for Kiev in the government’s spending budget. 

Additionally, after Republican Kevin McCarthy was ousted from his position of House speaker this week, the need to vote for his successor could mean that “prospects for a new relief package in the near future seem slim,” CNN wrote. 

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, President Joe Biden stated that he was planning to address legislators in the near future and wanted to stress the imperative of continued support for Ukraine. “I’m going to make the argument that it’s overwhelmingly in the interests of the United States of America that Ukraine succeed,” he said. 

Ukrainians ‘freaking out’ over US funding ‘disaster’ – Politico
Read more
Ukrainians ‘freaking out’ over US funding ‘disaster’ – Politico

Biden also suggested that his administration is currently searching for “workaround methods” of providing Ukraine assistance should Congress fail to include such financing in the government’s budget. “There is another means by which we may be able to find funding,” the president said, without elaborating on what these alternative avenues may be. 

Moscow, meanwhile, has suggested that the US Congress’s refusal to send money to Ukraine was only a “temporary phenomenon.” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that despite the recent hiccup, Washington will inevitably continue to be directly involved in the Ukraine conflict. 

Nevertheless, he reiterated the Kremlin’s position that eventually many countries, including the US, will grow tired of the “completely absurd sponsorship of the Kiev regime.”

Top stories

RT Features

A deadly bite: Why free medicine doesn't help against an epidemic claiming 3,000 lives in just one country every year
A deadly bite: Why free medicine doesn't help against an epidemic claiming 3,000 lives in just one country every year FEATURE
Payback time, Your Majesty: Will the British Army be brought to justice for its actions in Africa?
Payback time, Your Majesty: Will the British Army be brought to justice for its actions in Africa? FEATURE
Jihad against colonialism: The mysterious link between global Islam, India and the Russian Revolution
Jihad against colonialism: The mysterious link between global Islam, India and the Russian Revolution FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

A deadly bite: Why free medicine doesn't help against an epidemic claiming 3,000 lives in just one country every year
A deadly bite: Why free medicine doesn't help against an epidemic claiming 3,000 lives in just one country every year FEATURE
Payback time, Your Majesty: Will the British Army be brought to justice for its actions in Africa?
Payback time, Your Majesty: Will the British Army be brought to justice for its actions in Africa? FEATURE
Jihad against colonialism: The mysterious link between global Islam, India and the Russian Revolution
Jihad against colonialism: The mysterious link between global Islam, India and the Russian Revolution FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of wind energy
0:00
23:19
CrossTalk: Waning support 
0:00
26:17
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies