icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5 Oct, 2023 11:11
HomeRussia & FSU

Ukrainians ‘freaking out’ over US funding ‘disaster’ – Politico

MPs in Kiev complained to the outlet about becoming “hostages” of domestic politics in Washington
Ukrainians ‘freaking out’ over US funding ‘disaster’ – Politico
FILE PHOTO: Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky attends a session of parliament ©  Ukraine presidency handout via AFP

While Ukraine has publicly distanced itself from the congressional chaos in the US, officials privately admit that there is a lot of anxiety over future deliveries of weapons and financing by its key Western sponsor, Politico reported on Wednesday.

“We are freaking out. For us it is a disaster,” MP Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze was quoted by the outlet as saying.

Klympush-Tsintsadze served as vice prime minister under President Pyotr Poroshenko and remains a senior figure in his party.

An unnamed MP interviewed by the outlet called the situation in the US “a setup” for Ukraine that people in Kiev were “watching for now.”

They were referring to last week’s failure of the US Congress to approve additional Ukraine spending in the 45-day stopgap funding bill and the subsequent ouster of Kevin McCarthy as speaker of the House, a first in American history.

Ukrainian officials fear cash will dry up – WSJ
Read more
Ukrainian officials fear cash will dry up – WSJ

Representative Matt Gaetz, who spearheaded the motion to oust the speaker, accused McCarthy of striking a secret deal with the administration of President Joe Biden to keep Ukraine aid flowing. Gaetz is a vocal advocate for cutting Kiev loose, whereas the White House has repeatedly urged Congress to ensure continued funding of the Ukrainian government.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Kiev has enough money to last through October, but beyond that is far less certain should foreign aid dry up. The Western money goes not only to the military but covers civilian expenses as well.

After the stopgap budget was passed in the US Congress, Ukrainian MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak lamented that his country had become “hostages of their [Americans’] internal politics” and shared his ideas on how to ensure resumption of the cash flow. “The biggest (public) complaint about us is corruption,” he said in a social media post on Sunday. “We have to go through these 45 days without a major corruption scandal.”

READ MORE: Apparently, Kevin McCarthy’s ouster is Putin’s fault

The MP claimed that the Ukrainians were “told exactly that” during “the visit,” apparently referring to the US delegation headed by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who came to Kiev in early September. He urged President Vladimir Zelensky to deal with people “who became the symbols of corruption in Ukraine and of scamming international partners” regardless of how useful his office finds them.

Zhelezniak didn’t call out the purported grifters by name, but suggested they should “f**k off,” or the aid will be gone for good.

Top stories

RT Features

Payback time, Your Majesty: Will the British Army be brought to justice for its actions in Africa?
Payback time, Your Majesty: Will the British Army be brought to justice for its actions in Africa? FEATURE
Jihad against colonialism: The mysterious link between global Islam, India and the Russian Revolution
Jihad against colonialism: The mysterious link between global Islam, India and the Russian Revolution FEATURE
‘Ukraine has a terrorist government’: A new political force in an EU state wants the bloc to change its stance towards Kiev
‘Ukraine has a terrorist government’: A new political force in an EU state wants the bloc to change its stance towards Kiev FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Payback time, Your Majesty: Will the British Army be brought to justice for its actions in Africa?
Payback time, Your Majesty: Will the British Army be brought to justice for its actions in Africa? FEATURE
Jihad against colonialism: The mysterious link between global Islam, India and the Russian Revolution
Jihad against colonialism: The mysterious link between global Islam, India and the Russian Revolution FEATURE
‘Ukraine has a terrorist government’: A new political force in an EU state wants the bloc to change its stance towards Kiev
‘Ukraine has a terrorist government’: A new political force in an EU state wants the bloc to change its stance towards Kiev FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of wind energy
0:00
23:19
CrossTalk: Waning support 
0:00
26:17
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies