Biden demands uninterrupted cash flow to Ukraine

Biden demands uninterrupted support for Ukraine
1 Oct, 2023 02:02
The US leader blasted “extreme House Republicans” for “manufactured crisis”
FILE PHOTO: President Joe Biden meets with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky in the Oval Office of the White House, September 21, 2023 ©  AP / Evan Vucci

President Joe Biden has welcomed a bipartisan short-time budget deal that will keep the US government open for the next 45 days, but was disappointed that none of the billions of dollars in various aid to Kiev that he had requested made it to the final bill.

“We cannot under any circumstances allow American support for Ukraine to be interrupted,” Biden said in a brief statement on Saturday night, shortly after the Congress passed the measure.

Biden had requested an additional $24 billion for Ukraine in order to ensure an uninterrupted flow of aid to the country, but critics argued that Washington has more important priorities and should have stronger safeguards against the misappropriation of the aid it sends to Kiev.

The US leader, however, blamed “extreme House Republicans” for causing a “manufactured crisis” and “demanding drastic cuts that would have been devastating for millions of Americans.” 

“I fully expect the Speaker will keep his commitment to the people of Ukraine and secure passage of the support needed to help Ukraine at this critical moment,” the US president added.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

